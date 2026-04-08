PARKER UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL WINS 2026 NCVF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to announce that its Women’s Volleyball team has captured the 2026 NCVF National Championship in the Women’s D2AA Collegiate Club Volleyball division. The historic victory was secured at the Kansas City Convention Center and Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, April 2–4, 2026, at one of the nation’s premier collegiate club volleyball events featuring over 600 teams from across the country.

Making the achievement all the more remarkable, the national championship came in the program’s first-ever tournament appearance. The team entered the competition following an undefeated opening day and never looked back, going a perfect 8-0 throughout the tournament. Along the way, the Parker University team defeated several nationally recognized universities, including multiple third-set victories that showcased their resilience and competitive spirit.

The team finished the overall season with a record of 15-4, a testament to their consistency and development throughout the year. The championship caps the program’s fourth year of existence and establishes Parker University Women’s Volleyball as a force in collegiate club competition.

“The way that our girls competed was incredible. The passion and heart that they put into each match, the adversity that they overcame, the joy they had competing as a family, and the clutch performances from so many individuals, is why our girls are National Champions. What they have accomplished in the program’s 4th year of existence, to win on a platform of this magnitude is a story of its own. They pulled off multiple victories against big, brand name universities, and wins that required 3rd set heroics. Completing the national tournament a perfect 8-0 solidifies their greatness."

— Aaron Gilbreath, Director of Athletics, Parker University

“At the beginning of our season, if you had asked anyone on this team if we thought winning a national championship was a possibility, it wasn’t even on our radar. By the time we got to the national tournament, all of the pieces were falling in place. There wasn’t an ounce of grit and determination that wasn’t left on that championship floor, and the trust that everyone had in each other almost felt tangible. It truly felt like no stage was too big, and I couldn’t be more proud of what this team has accomplished.”

— Peyton Kriegel, Libero / Team Captain

Tournament Honors

Tournament MVP: Rylee Steward

1st Team All-Tournament: Jenna Szilagyi, Karlee Easterling

2026 National Championship Roster

Karlee Easterling, Abree Aldaz, Bella Eurgil, Peyton Kriegel, Jenna Szilagyi, Alma Vargas, Sicily Cade, Cierra Guerrero, Rylee Steward, Ashley Kassetas

About Parker University

About Parker University

Founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic, Parker University is one of the fastest-growing colleges in Dallas and among the fastest-growing in Texas. The university serves more than 2,300 students and offers over 25 accredited degree and certificate programs.

Parker’s flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program is home to one of the largest chiropractic cohorts in the world. The university continues to expand its academic offerings with advanced degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, and Functional Nutrition.

Parker University recently opened its state-of-the-art Human Performance Center, led by Dr. Andy Galpin, and continues to develop new board-approved academic programs. The university has been recognized as one of the Best Online Colleges in Texas for 2026 by University Magazine and by EduMed.org for top online master’s programs in Strength and Human Performance and Nutrition. Parker was also named among the Best Online Master of Public Health programs for 2026 by Forbes and earned designation as an “Opportunity College & University” in the 2025 Carnegie Classification.

Learn more at www.parker.edu.

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