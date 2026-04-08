Commerce.com Board of Directors Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from Rezolve Ai

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (formerly BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.) today confirmed its Board of Directors received an unsolicited proposal from Rezolve Ai PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) under which Rezolve Ai proposed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Commerce.com by exchanging one Rezolve Ai share for every two shares of Commerce.com, implying a 47% discount to the current Commerce.com share price, based on Rezolve Ai’s closing price of $2.88 on April 7, 2026. The Board of Directors determined this proposal significantly undervalues the company, is not attractive to Commerce.com shareholders, and does not warrant further engagement.

This decision follows the Board of Directors’ previous unanimous rejection of a private, unsolicited all-stock proposal received from Rezolve Ai on February 22, 2026 under which Rezolve Ai proposed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Commerce.com by exchanging one Rezolve Ai share for each Commerce.com share, implying a 29% discount to prior Commerce.com share price, based on Rezolve Ai’s closing price of $2.15 on February 20. It is notable that the revised proposal received today is even less favorable and implies a significant discount to the Company’s current market valuation.

The Board and management team remain committed to maximizing long-term value for Commerce.com shareholders, and are focused on further advancing its recent material business transformation. With improved eﬃciency, expanded margins, realigned investment to the highest-impact growth areas, and a clear position in AI-powered agency commerce, Commerce.com is well positioned to deliver enhanced growth and value. The Board and management team will continue to take actions to advance that objective.

Morgan Stanley is serving as financial advisor to Commerce.com, and Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Media Relations Contact

Brad Hem

PR@commerce.com

Andrew Siegel / Sophie Throsby / Melissa Johnson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

Investor Relations Contact

Tyler Duncan

InvestorRelations@commerce.com