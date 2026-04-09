CCC Intelligent Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

CHICAGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading cloud platform powering the insurance economy, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, ended March 31, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

In conjunction with this announcement, CCC will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.cccis.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Investor Contact:

Bill Warmington

VP, Investor Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

312-229-2355

IR@cccis.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Hellyar

Senior Director, Public Relations, CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

mhellyar@cccis.com