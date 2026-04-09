Take 5 Oil Change Expands Ohio Presence with First Location in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its first Monroe shop at 105 Clarence F Warner Dr. The new location marks the second shop in Butler County, bringing “pit stop fast” routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Located in the same parking lot as Four Seasons Car Wash, the site creates a convenient, one-stop car care destination for busy drivers looking to service and clean their vehicles in a single visit.

“Our focus is making sure drivers in Monroe feel confident every time they pull in for service,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “That means efficient, transparent care delivered by a team that treats customers like neighbors.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Bringing a new Take 5 Oil Change location to Monroe is an exciting opportunity to serve drivers in the area while continuing to invest in our people,” said Jessi Barreiro, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “This shop is led by a store manager who started as a technician and earned his promotion through dedication and strong performance — something we’re incredibly proud of. It reflects our focus on building teams from within while delivering the fast, convenient service our customers rely on.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.





New Take 5 Oil Change in Monroe

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5@konnectagency.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad20fbf3-b575-477e-ba40-8ee8407e0530