LOBO Launches Claw AI Agent Platform to Accelerate AI Adoption in Export-Oriented Manufacturing

WUXI, China, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced the official launch of its self-developed Claw AI Agent Platform (www.loboaiclaw.com), a solution tailored for the export-oriented manufacturing sector.

The platform integrates large language models with agentic AI technologies to support the full export workflow—from customer acquisition and order management to supply chain coordination. Covering key operational processes including inquiry handling, order processing, logistics tracking, and bill of materials (BOM) management, the platform marks a key step in LOBO’s efforts to bring AI-driven solutions into real-world export-oriented manufacturing applications.

Accelerating Digital Transformation in Export Manufacturing

Since its inception in 2021, LOBO has focused on the development and global distribution of electric mobility products, including electric bicycles, electric tricycles, and smart mobility scooters. The Company has established a strong customer base across markets in Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

Amid intensifying industry competition, traditional export models are facing increasing challenges in areas such as customer acquisition efficiency, cross-border coordination, data management and supply chain management.

Against this backdrop, LOBO introduced the Claw AI Agent Platform, designed specifically for the export-oriented manufacturing sector, to leverage AI to improve operational efficiency and support more informed decision-making.

Industry-Tailored AI Agents Built for Real-World Workflows

Unlike general-purpose AI agents like OpenClaw or Manus, the Claw AI Agent Platform is purpose-built and optimized for real-world export manufacturing scenarios. By combining large language models (LLMs) with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Harness Engineering, it integrates multiple leading AI models such as Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Minimax, Zhipu, and Kimi to enhance multimodal capabilities and reasoning performance.

Additionally, by incorporating industry-specific knowledge bases, the platform delivers more accurate and reliable responses in complex business environments.

Six Core Functional Modules Across the Full Value Chain

The Claw AI Agent Platform offers six core capabilities designed to support end-to-end export operations:

Intelligent Customer Acquisition: Aggregates multi-source data—including global customs databases, overseas social media activity, industry exhibitions, and B2B platforms—to identify potential customers and generate precise customer profiles. Multilingual AI Customer Support: Enables 24/7 real-time communication across major global languages and integrates with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to automate high-frequency tasks such as inquiry responses, quotation generation, order tracking, and logistics updates. Automated Documentation: Generates key trade documents—including commercial invoices, packing lists, and proforma invoices—while ensuring compliance with destination-country regulations and maintaining data consistency to reduce operational risk. Market Insights and Competitive Analysis: Monitors leading global e-commerce platforms to track competitor performance, pricing trends, customer feedback, and market dynamics, delivering structured insights to support product development and market expansion. Bidirectional BOM Intelligence: Supports both design-to-BOM and demand-to-production workflows, automatically translating customer requirements into structured material lists and aligning them with supply chain resources. End-to-End Order Management: Provides full visibility and traceability across the entire order lifecycle, from initial inquiry to final delivery.





Strategic Transition from Manufacturing to Intelligent Solutions Provider

Mr. Huajian Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented: “The launch of the Claw AI Agent Platform represents a milestone in integrating AI into our research and development (R&D) and business operations. We have consistently invested over 5% of our revenue into R&D for years, focusing on translating AI technologies into practical tools that enhance operational efficiency and create tangible value.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen the platform’s capabilities and expand its applications across the export-oriented manufacturing sector, driving the industry’s broader evolution toward digitalization and intelligent operations.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.loboaiclaw.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions.

Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company’s future results as set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com