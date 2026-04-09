Noom and b.well Partner to Launch Integrated Health Record Access for Medicare Members

PRINCETON, N.J., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company, and b.well, the leading health AI platform, have partnered to launch Noom Health Record Connect, a new feature enabling the seamless connection of medical records with Noom. This new, optional integration is now available for Medicare beneficiaries and is designed to help further personalize the support Noom provides for weight loss, prediabetes, and diabetes.

Launching this feature, along with Noom’s best free trial offer, demonstrates Noom’s commitment to CMS Health Technology Ecosystem through its use of medical record connectivity to personalize support for diabetes and obesity.

The new Health Record Connect feature allows Medicare members to securely verify their identity and, with their explicit consent, connect existing clinical health records with the Noom app. Noom then uses that data — including diagnoses, medications, and lab results — to automatically personalize the member's experience, surfacing the most relevant programs, content, and tools for their specific health needs.

To power this experience, Noom has integrated with two partners: b.well and CLEAR. b.well’s national health data network spans connections to 2.4 million providers, 350 health plans, labs, and more. CLEAR1, the secure identity platform from CLEAR, enables secure, compliant identity verification to unlock medical record sharing.

"One of the biggest barriers to truly personalized healthcare is data silos — patient health records aren’t easily shared between providers, health systems, and digital platforms,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. "With this integration, we're changing that. A Medicare member can now connect their health records to Noom in minutes. We’re also making our flagship Noom Weight program completely free for the first 30 days for all Medicare members who are new to Noom."

"When consumers can bring their complete health data into places like Noom — on their own terms — it unlocks something powerful: behavioral health support that reflects the full picture of who they are and what they need," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well. "This is how we truly meet people where they are. Interoperability is no longer just about data moving between systems — it’s about making a meaningful difference in people’s everyday lives.”

“For patients, accessing and using their health data should be simple, secure, and on their terms,” said David Bardan, SVP, General Manager of Healthcare at CLEAR. “Through our integration with Noom and b.well, Medicare members can verify their identity and securely connect their health records to tools that support their care.”

Alongside these integrations, Noom has also been awarded the DiMe Seal by the Digital Medicine Society, which demonstrates Noom’s compliance with DiMe’s comprehensive framework of best practices across clinical evidence, data privacy, security, and usability. This third-party certification is one of several frameworks that may be considered in connection with eligibility requirements for inclusion in the new Medicare App Library .

“It’s an honor to be awarded the DiMe Seal,” said Aaron Severs, Noom’s Chief Product Officer. “This certification recognizes Noom’s commitment to best-in-class security and data privacy standards. DiMe also focuses on health outcomes, clinical rigor, and usability, recognizing Noom’s high-quality experience and demonstrated results. We’re proud to join a select group of innovators leading the way in AI-powered digital health.”

How It Works

When a Medicare member signs up for Noom, they are offered a free 30-day trial and the option to enhance their experience by connecting their existing electronic health records. If they choose to proceed, they are guided through simple and secure identity verification through CLEAR. Once verified, members may consent to have their medical records connected through the b.well Connected Health platform.

If indicated by their medical history, members get access to personalized features and content. For example:

Rotating daily articles specifically tailored to a member’s clinical needs

Mini-courses around diabetes prevention or diabetes management

A comprehensive GLP-1 Companion experience for those prescribed a GLP-1, with side effect support and Noom’s Muscle Defense™ program designed to preserve lean muscle mass

Blood glucose insights and tracking for those with, or at risk of, type 2 diabetes

Personalized support from Noom’s trained Health Coaches





Members retain full control of their data and can update or revoke their data sharing preferences at any time.



Part of a Broader Commitment to Connected Care

Today’s launch delivers on a pledge Noom made in connection with the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative — a public-private initiative bringing together health information networks, EHR vendors, health systems, patient-facing apps, and AI companies to solve the data portability and interoperability challenges that have long fragmented American healthcare. Noom was among a group of early participants that publicly announced their involvement on July 30, 2025, at an event in Washington, DC.

Medicare members can sign up directly at noom.com. All Medicare members receive a complimentary 30-day trial of Noom Weight.

For more on the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, visit the Health Technology Ecosystem page at cms.gov.

About Noom:

Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes programs. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been recognized on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About b.well:

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and access to healthcare services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com .

Press Contacts:

Daniel Zahler

comms@noom.com



Sasha Khan

sasha.khan@bwell.com