NowVertical Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven data solutions, announces financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Management will host an investor webinar at 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT) on Thursday, April 9th, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.

“Our FY 2025 results reflect a combination of external and transitional factors, including foreign exchange impacts in Argentina and lower reseller revenue in certain markets, which affected reported revenue for both the quarter and the year,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“At the same time, I am pleased that the underlying business continues to evolve in line with our strategy. In the year ended December 31, 2025, our top 30 Strategic Accounts generated $25.0 million and represented 67% of total revenue, up from $21.9 million and 55% in the prior year. This shift toward larger enterprise relationships is improving the quality and durability of our revenue base. We also saw continued progress across our key growth drivers including Google Cloud related and integration-led revenue. These areas are central to how we expand within existing clients and build a more scalable business.

Operationally, our focus remains consistent, connecting customer and finance data to measurable outcomes, proving value early, and scaling through repeatable delivery. With our integration now complete and NowUnlock launched, we are focused on executing against this model with discipline as we move into 2026.”

Selected Financial Highlights for the Three Months and Year ended December 31, 2025:

Revenue was $9.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025 (“ Q4 2025 ”), an 11% decrease from $10.9 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024 (“ Q4 2024 ”), mainly due to a devaluation of the Argentine peso resulting in a $0.5 million deflation of revenue and a decrease in reseller revenue. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“ FY 2025 ”) was $37.3 million, a 5% decrease from $39.4 million over the year ended December 31, 2024 1 (“ FY 2024 ”), mainly due to a $2.1 million Argentine peso devaluation, a decrease in reseller revenue and the Chile restructuring.

was $9.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025 (“ ”), an 11% decrease from $10.9 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024 (“ ”), mainly due to a devaluation of the Argentine peso resulting in a $0.5 million deflation of revenue and a decrease in reseller revenue. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 (“ ”) was $37.3 million, a 5% decrease from $39.4 million over the year ended December 31, 2024 (“ ”), mainly due to a $2.1 million Argentine peso devaluation, a decrease in reseller revenue and the Chile restructuring. Gross Profit came in at a 53% margin in Q4 2025, an increase from 52% in Q4 2024 and was $5.1 million in Q4 2025, a 9% decrease from $5.7 million in Q4 2024 and was $18.8 million FY 2025, an 8% decrease from $20.5 million FY 2024 1 . The decreases were mainly due to the Argentine peso devaluation and decrease in reseller revenue.

came in at a 53% margin in Q4 2025, an increase from 52% in Q4 2024 and was $5.1 million in Q4 2025, a 9% decrease from $5.7 million in Q4 2024 and was $18.8 million FY 2025, an 8% decrease from $20.5 million FY 2024 . The decreases were mainly due to the Argentine peso devaluation and decrease in reseller revenue. Administrative Expenses were $5.3 million in Q4 2025, a 79% increase from $3.0 million in Q4 2024 mainly due to higher share-based compensation granted to employees and severance costs. Administrative expenses were $16.4 million in FY 2025, a 2% increase from $16.2 million FY 2024 1 .

were $5.3 million in Q4 2025, a 79% increase from $3.0 million in Q4 2024 mainly due to higher share-based compensation granted to employees and severance costs. Administrative expenses were $16.4 million in FY 2025, a 2% increase from $16.2 million FY 2024 . Income (loss) from Operations was ($0.1) million in Q4 2025, a 105% decrease from $2.7 million in Q4 2024 and was $2.4 million in FY 2025, a 45% decrease from $4.3 million FY 20241 driven by an increase in share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was 19% of revenue at $1.8 million in Q4 2025, a 30% decrease from $2.6 million in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was 19% of revenue in FY 2025, an increase from 18% in FY 2024 and was $7.2 million in FY 2025, consistent with $7.2 million in FY 20241. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see “Non-IFRS Measures” below.



Q4 2025 and Subsequent Business Highlights:

April 7, 2026: The Company announced the scale up of its engagement with a global provider of commodity pricing data and market intelligence.

March 30, 2026: The Company announced that it signed new engagements during Q1 2026 with a global enterprise client in the international events and exhibitions sector.

March 23, 2026: The Company announced the expansion of an existing cloud data migration engagement with a large enterprise client.

March 12, 2026: The Company announced the launch of NowUnlock AI, a structured enterprise proposition designed to help organizations translate artificial intelligence initiatives into measurable operational and financial outcomes.

February 6, 2026: The Company announced the completion of its One Brand strategy, with all acquired businesses now operating under the NowVertical brand. This milestone marks the conclusion of the Company’s integration phase announced August 1, 2024.

December 3, 2025: The Company announced the promotion of Christine Nelson to permanent Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Q4 2025 Financial Results Investor Webinar:

The Company invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar. Management will discuss Q4 2025 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Webinar Registration:

Time: Thursday, April 9, 2026, 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Registration Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NG5AcMtSTOO3_j-JTOx5WA

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the investor’s section of the Company’s website at https://www.nowvertical.com/news-and-media.

Additional Information:

The Company's audited annual 2025 consolidated financial statements, notes to financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

1Comparative amounts for FY 2024 exclude Allegient Defense, Inc. which was divested on May 24, 2024.





About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andre Garber, CDO

IR@nowvertical.com

Investor Relations:

Bristol Capital Ltd.

Stefan Eftychiou

stefan@bristolir.com

+1(905)326-1888 x60

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. The Company’s definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non IFRS financial measures including “Adjusted EBITDA”. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on our operational performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issuers. The Company’s management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and prepare annual budgets and forecasts.

Non-IFRS Measures:

The non-IFRS financial measures referred to in this news release are defined below. The management discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, available at nowvertical.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com contains supporting calculations for EBITDA % and Adjusted EBITDA.fa

“Adjusted EBITDA” adjusts net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expenses, net interest costs, and provision for income taxes and items such as acquisition accounting adjustments, transaction expenses related to acquisitions, transactional gains or losses on assets, asset impairment charges, non-recurring expense items, non-cash stock compensation costs, and the full year impact of cost synergies related to restructuring activities, such as a reduction of employees.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure as follows:





Cautionary note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

All of the forward-looking statement contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward -looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Tables accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad4362c4-1a1b-4d26-91f2-b33ed7029e23

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80ed5c89-d834-45a3-97a8-ce0a2648e95b