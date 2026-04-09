PepsiCo, Walmart and McDonald's to Lead US Sustainability Summit Programme

London, 09 April 2026 – Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit has unveiled its food, beverage & retail programme, featuring senior executives from PepsiCo, Walmart, McDonald's, and other leading consumer brands. The programme explores sustainable sourcing, supply chain transformation, and the role of procurement in driving positive environmental impact across the value chain. Attendees gain insights from industry leaders on how consumer brands are embedding sustainability into their core business strategies while building resilience for the future.

The summit brings together decision-makers from the world's largest food, beverage, and retail organisations to address critical challenges facing the sector, from decarbonisation and water stewardship to responsible sourcing and social impact.

Procurement and Supply Chain Leadership Take Centre Stage

The programme features PepsiCo's Burgess Scott Davis and Marcelo Stefani, who present "From field to shelf: how procurement powers positive impact across the value chain". Yupu Zhao from PepsiCo and Paul Yang from Restaurant Brands International participate in the corporate environmental strategy forum, discussing enterprise-wide approaches to environmental responsibility.

Industry Leaders Address Business Resilience and Decarbonisation

Walmart's Kathleen McLaughlin delivers an executive presentation, while McDonald's Beth Hart explores "The role of sustainability and social impact in building business resilience". Additional sessions include Kim Marotta from Suntory Global Spirits presenting a fireside - "No water, no whiskey". Linda Caramichael from Kenvue addresses global decarbonisation strategies, and Eva Choe from Clorox contributes to the women in leadership programme.

Global Event Series Continues Throughout 2026

Sustainability LIVE: The US Summit takes place on 21-22 April at Navy Pier, Chicago, with over 1,000 attendees expected. For those interested in attending, email rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com

The global event series continues with:

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About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future. From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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