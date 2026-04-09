Drive Product Success with New UX-Agile Course

DENVER, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance® is excited to announce the launch of UX and Design for Agile Teams , an instructor-led, live online course designed for anyone working at the intersection of user experience and agile delivery.

This course benefits UX professionals, scrum masters, product owners, delivery leads, and any agile team member looking to collaborate more effectively and deliver user-centered solutions that drive business results.

"In today's market, the gap between design and delivery is a cost most businesses can no longer afford," said Scrum Alliance CEO Tristan Boutros. "Integrating user experience and the voice of the customer into the heart of a business—it is about more than efficiency; it's a commercial imperative. When teams collaborate this way, they drive the engagement and product success that fuels the bottom line. We are enabling organizations to move beyond traditional delivery in order to create high-impact experiences that win customers and drive revenue."

Designed by the world-class Scrum Alliance trainer community, students who enroll will learn:

AI as a collaborative co-pilot: Shift from "Big Upfront Design" to iterative discovery by leveraging AI to rapidly translate user research into actionable product insights.

Shift from "Big Upfront Design" to iterative discovery by leveraging AI to rapidly translate user research into actionable product insights. Understanding and applying UX concepts: Explore the UX role and practice collaborative techniques, including basic wireframing and Design Studio workshops.

Explore the UX role and practice collaborative techniques, including basic wireframing and Design Studio workshops. Integrating UX into agile workflows: Discover practical strategies to embed UX activities within agile iterations and break down the siloes that often exist between discovery and delivery teams.

Discover practical strategies to embed UX activities within agile iterations and break down the siloes that often exist between discovery and delivery teams. Prioritizing UX work: Uncover techniques to merge UX discovery and design into a single sprint with a shared product backlog.





All learners receive a lifetime microcredential badge and nonmembers receive a two-year professional membership with Scrum Alliance.

Why choose UX and Design for Agile Teams?

By integrating UX into the agile process, teams become more collaborative and adaptive. UX professionals gain clarity on how to contribute effectively in sprints, while the whole team delivers better user experiences with fewer delays and less rework.

Some of the benefits of taking this course include:

Deliver better user experiences: With UX as part of day-to-day teamwork, customer centricity takes center stage.

With UX as part of day-to-day teamwork, customer centricity takes center stage. Encourage creativity: Tap into the team's full creative potential to develop more innovative products.

Tap into the team's full creative potential to develop more innovative products. Faster delivery: Avoid bottlenecks that occur when teams wait for UX.

Avoid bottlenecks that occur when teams wait for UX. Increased sales and engagement: Deliver products that customers actually want, directly impacting the bottom line.

Deliver products that customers actually want, directly impacting the bottom line. Reduced rework: Real-time collaboration means building the right thing the first time, reducing waste and boosting creative potential.





By integrating UX professionals, duties and processes, agile teams will improve communication by reducing handoffs, foster a sense of shared ownership, and deliver better user experiences with fewer delays.

About Scrum Alliance: Scrum Alliance is a non-profit organization that enables professionals to solve complex problems and deliver value efficiently through agile education, skills recognition, and connection to a global community of experts. We envision a world where agile is for anyone —fostering collaboration, adaptability, and better outcomes for all. www.scrumalliance.org

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