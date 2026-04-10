Scrum Alliance Launches Scrum for Project Managers Microcredential Course

DENVER, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrum Alliance announced the launch of Scrum for Project Managers , a new instructor-led microcredential course designed for project managers who support or work within scrum teams and in agile environments. The course focuses on equipping project managers with the skills to apply scrum as part of a broader delivery toolkit, enabling them to operate effectively in agile and hybrid environments while continuing to support teams, stakeholders, and business goals.

Project managers often bring deep experience in planning, coordination, and stakeholder alignment. When organizations adopt scrum, project managers may struggle to see how their experience translates to a scrum team. Scrum for Project Managers shows how this role contributes alongside product owners, scrum masters, and developers without overlapping scrum accountabilities.

The course is designed for project managers who already have a foundational understanding of scrum. Participants are encouraged to have prior experience or training, such as Certified ScrumMaster , Certified Scrum Product Owner , Certified Scrum Developer , or the Scrum Essentials microcredential from Scrum Alliance. Because the course builds on existing scrum knowledge, learners are better able to engage with the material and apply it to real project situations if they have some scrum familiarity.

"Mobilizing strategy in today's market demands a project management core that can deploy the right tool for any complex problem," said Tristan Boutros, CEO of Scrum Alliance. "We created this course because scrum is a crucial approach that must be in every leader's toolkit to drive results. By integrating scrum proficiency into their existing toolkit, project managers can eliminate friction, adapt to shifting priorities, and deliver at the precision and scale modern enterprises require as they initiate projects or large-scale transformations."

Scrum for Project Managers is delivered as a live online, instructor-led course and uses immersive, scenario-based learning to connect concepts to real-world challenges. Participants work through simulations that highlight common points of friction on scrum teams and examine how project managers support alignment, communication, and delivery without taking on responsibilities assigned to other roles.

Scrum for Project Managers modules include:

The Business Value of Agile

Apply Scrum Through Simulation

Scrum Roles

Project Initiation

Adaptive Planning

Retrospective

Servant Leadership





Learners who complete the course earn a lifetime Scrum Alliance microcredential. Nonmembers also receive a two-year Scrum Alliance membership, providing access to a global community of practitioners and ongoing learning opportunities.

Scrum for Project Managers is now open for enrollment.

About Scrum Alliance

As the first not-for-profit focused on agile education and professional credentialing, Scrum Alliance continues to advance its position of Agile for Anyone™ by equipping professionals and organizations with the education, skills, and community needed to succeed in today's ever-evolving workplaces. Learn more at www.scrumalliance.org .