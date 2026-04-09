Terminal Industries Launches Missions™ as Structured Workflows for All Yard Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminal Industries, the only AI-native, computer vision–powered Yard Operating System™, today announced the launch of Terminal Missions™, a new application that transforms how yards plan, execute, and measure operational activity to drive improved throughput and data accuracy. Missions™ is the latest capability within Terminal's AI Infrastructure for Yard Operations, providing an execution layer of structured workflows that converts every meaningful yard task into a structured, milestone-driven digital transaction with a single source of truth.

Traditional yard management systems categorize physical assets and operational tasks as discrete database entries that record the past, forcing operators to reconcile information across gate logs, warehouse systems, and paper dockets. Missions™ replaces that way of operating entirely. Whether triggered by a driver's arrival or initiated by yard dispatch, Missions™ creates a structured workflow allowing operators to evolve from asking who is on site, to proactively managing how each mission, or driver workflow, is being executed through defined milestones in real time.



In early deployments of Missions™, facility operators have seen a 50% improvement in data accuracy across the yard and up to a 2x improvement in overall yard throughput.

“Legacy yard software was designed to document activity after it happened,” said Darin Brannan, CEO of Terminal Industries. “Missions™ makes every yard workflow, not just the ones that start at the gate, into a managed, measurable transaction. When every operation is structured this way, the yard stops being a black hole between transportation and warehouse systems and becomes a controlled throughput engine."

Terminal's system continuously ingests signals from computer vision, gate systems, dispatch workflows, and integrated enterprise platforms (TMS and WMS) into executable transactions via two interconnected modes of operation: driver-initiated workflows where all driver arrivals are tied to a prescribed scenario (Live Unload, Drop & Hook, Drop Empty & Leave Bobtail, etc.) with defined milestones from check-in through departure; and facility-initiated workflows where yard dispatch can create Missions™ by assigning resources (spotters, dock doors), sequence multi-step movements, and track completion against the same milestone and status framework.

This structure gives operators capabilities that passive tracking systems cannot provide:

Optimized performance tracking: Transforms dwell time, detention exposure, and dock utilization into measurable data, eliminating anecdotal reporting and exception noise.

Transforms dwell time, detention exposure, and dock utilization into measurable data, eliminating anecdotal reporting and exception noise. Auditable dispute resolution: Maintains a complete, timestamped record of every mission milestone to provide a verifiable audit trail for detention disputes.

Maintains a complete, timestamped record of every mission milestone to provide a verifiable audit trail for detention disputes. Coordinated yard execution: Increases visibility into resource utilization to identify and resolve previously "invisible" bottlenecks between the gate and the dock.

Increases visibility into resource utilization to identify and resolve previously "invisible" bottlenecks between the gate and the dock. A single source of truth: Distinguishes between active, paused, and completed workflows, providing the structured data needed to identify patterns, hold carriers accountable, and address systemic issues.





"We are building the yard around execution, not passive administration," said Ryan Arroyo, SVP of Product and Engineering at Terminal Industries. "Missions gives us a transactional foundation that covers every workflow in the yard, not just the ones that start at the gate. That's what makes throughput, dock utilization, and carrier performance measurable for the first time, and it's what makes the next generation of AI-driven orchestration possible."

Terminal Industries will be showcasing Terminal Missions™ as part of its AI-native Yard Operating System™ live at Modex 2026 in Atlanta from April 13-16. Attendees can visit booth #A1804, located near the Supply Chain Resiliency Theater, to see firsthand how Terminal is redefining yard operations from gate to dock. Set up a meeting today at www.terminal-industries.com/modex2026 .

For more information on Missions™ read Ryan Arroyo’s blog here . For more information about Terminal’s approach to the Agentic AI Yard click here .

About Terminal Industries

Terminal Industries is redefining yard logistics with the industry’s first AI-native Yard Operating System™ (YOS™), a platform that leverages computer vision and autonomous decision intelligence to automate, orchestrate, and optimize yard operations from gate to dock. Founded in 2023 by strategic investors 8VC, Prologis, Ryder, NFI, and Lineage, Terminal was created to drive innovation in logistics operations through an all-inclusive, subscription-based solution that is easy to deploy and manage. The company offers the most scalable, integrable, and reliable Smart Yard platform in the industry, delivering unmatched cost-benefit and performance benchmarks for mid-market and enterprise operators across warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retail/grocery, CPG, 3PL, and contract carrier sectors. For more information, visit www.terminal-industries.com .

Media Contact:

Cate DeBenedictis

cate@catedebencomms.com