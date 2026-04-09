LivTech Acquires Alora Healthcare Systems, Further Expanding Leadership in Home-Based Care Technology

Knoxville, TN, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivTech , a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare tech solutions specifically designed for long-term post-acute care, today announced the acquisition of Alora Healthcare Systems (Alora), a premier developer of cloud-based, AI-enhanced home health care software. This strategic acquisition unites LivTech’s expansive operational ecosystem with Alora’s specialized clinical and compliance expertise, creating a unified powerhouse designed to address the critical challenges of the home healthcare market. This acquisition and expansion into home health positions LivTech as a category leader within the in-home space and a provider of solutions across the entire long-term post-acute space.

The demand for home-based care continues to surge—with the global market projected to exceed $300 billion . This expected growing demand, along with unprecedented pressure from staffing shortages, evolving regulatory mandates, and the shift toward value-based reimbursement, has helped introduce extraordinary opportunities for home healthcare organizations.

"The acquisition of Alora represents a pivotal moment in our mission to empower healthcare providers through smarter technology," said Mike Scarbrough, CEO of LivTech . "Alora has built a reputation for innovation and user-centric design. By bringing their AI capabilities and deep home health expertise into LivTech’s suite of solutions, we are giving our customers the tools they need to reduce administrative burnout and focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional patient care."

By integrating Alora’s industry-leading EMR and AI-powered automation into the LivTech portfolio, the combined company will provide agencies with a more robust end-to-end platform that streamlines everything from intake and scheduling to clinical documentation and complex billing.

LivTech is backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams.

“PSG is committed to supporting LivTech’s journey to becoming a category leader in the care-at-home technology sector. The acquisition of Alora Healthcare Systems is a testament to that commitment, combining two innovative organizations to create a more comprehensive solution for the post-acute care market. We believe this partnership will significantly accelerate LivTech’s ability to scale and deliver exceptional value to its customers,” said Marco Ferrari , Managing Director, Co-Head of North America, PSG.

Expanding support for home healthcare agencies and caregivers

The U.S. population aged 65+ is projected to reach 73 million by 2030 , with more than 75% of older adults preferring to age in place . As care continues shifting from facilities into the home, agencies face increasing demands around documentation, compliance, coordination, and reimbursement.

The integration of LivTech and Alora helps enable agencies and caregivers to provide more efficient and improved care at home in three key areas:

AI-Driven Efficiency: Leveraging Alora’s recently launched and upcoming AI-powered solutions to automate documentation and quality assurance, expected to reduce the time clinicians spend on paperwork.

Leveraging Alora’s recently launched and upcoming AI-powered solutions to automate documentation and quality assurance, expected to reduce the time clinicians spend on paperwork. Seamless Care Coordination : Connecting home health, hospice, and senior living workflows to ensure a frictionless transition for patients across the care continuum.

: Connecting home health, hospice, and senior living workflows to ensure a frictionless transition for patients across the care continuum. Enhanced Compliance: Providing robust, state-specific Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) and automated billing support for Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, and private pay to ensure faster reimbursements and audit readiness.

A shared commitment to better care at home

As demand for home-based care accelerates and regulatory complexity continues to evolve, technology plays a critical role in ensuring agencies can operate efficiently and compliantly while delivering high-quality care. Together, LivTech and Alora are well-positioned to empower today’s providers to operate more effectively, efficiently and with greater confidence through intuitive, compliant, and scalable technology.

​​"Joining forces with LivTech allows Alora to scale our vision of making care at home simpler and more human," said Sathish John, CEO of Alora Healthcare Systems. "Our customers will benefit from LivTech’s vast operational resources and a broader suite of solutions, including advanced analytics, CRM, and DME management, all while maintaining the intuitive experience they’ve come to expect from Alora."

This acquisition reinforces LivTech’s dedication to supporting caregivers and streamlining agency operations. By advancing technology for care delivery in the home, the company focuses on a critical and rapidly expanding sector of the healthcare landscape.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor and KPMG served as financial due diligence advisor to LivTech, while Healthcare Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Alora Healthcare Systems in connection with the transaction.