Carahsoft and Technology Partners Showcase Space Tech Solutions at Space Symposium 2026 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 13–16

RESTON, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will represent its Space Tech Vertical at the 41st Annual Space Symposium, the premier event uniting global space professionals from all sectors. Hosted by Space Foundation, the event will take place April 13–16, 2026, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., convening senior Government officials, military leaders and industry experts to address critical space challenges, foster collaboration and advance innovation across the space sector.

LEARN:

The event is expected to attract more than 240 exhibitors, 24 space agencies and more than 1,500 organizations. With speakers including Government officials, military leaders and technical experts, Space Symposium provides an unmatched platform to share significant announcements and deliver new direction, strategy and information to the global space community from all over the world. As the largest gathering in the Space Community of the year, the three-day event will feature multiple learning tracks, keynote speakers, an exhibitor center, roundtables, networking receptions and more.

View the full agenda here.

ATTEND:

Monday-Thursday, April 13-16, 2026

The Broadmoor Hotel

1 Lake Ave

Colorado Springs, Colo. 80906

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and a variety of partners will showcase mission critical solutions at Space Symposium 2026. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #59 located in the Northrop Grumman Exhibit Center and visit Carahsoft partners ICEYE (#BARMR12), Siemens (#643), Spire Global (#527) and Tomorrow.io (#20) throughout the show floor.

In addition to Carahsoft’s partners participating at Space Symposium 2026, Carahsoft is proud to highlight its growing Space Tech vertical at the event, representing a portfolio of more than 15 technology vendors delivering solutions across satellite communications, geospatial intelligence, space domain awareness and mission operations. Carahsoft’s Space Tech ecosystem reflects its continued investment in supporting Government agencies with innovative technologies that address evolving mission requirements across the space domain.

Carahsoft’s Space Tech Portfolio Includes:

Aireon Cockroach Labs Armada Epsilon3 BlackSky Hammerspace ICEYE Spire Mapbox Terra Pixel Orbital Insight Tom Sawyer Software Rebellion Tomorrow.io Slingshot Aerospace Upstream Tech

For more information on Carahsoft's portfolio of Space Tech products and solutions, click here.

JOIN TODAY!

For more information on Space Symposium 2026 and to register for the event, click here. For more information on Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, contact Kayla Chandler at (571) 662-4909 or kayla.chandler@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Space Tech, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com