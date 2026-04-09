ITS Logistics Combats Rising Freight Fraud with Tech-Enabled, Human-Led Security Strategy

RENO, Nev., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, now an Echo Global Logistics company, is doubling down on the fraud mitigation strategy that has produced a critical incident rate of just 0.04% — well below the industry standard — as new data reveals that cargo theft incidents are surging in value and complexity.

“Bad actors are getting smarter every day,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “The industry is moving quickly to address fraud, but the challenge is keeping pace with criminals’ advancing capabilities.”

Cargo theft reached an all-time high in 2025, according to cargo theft recovery network Verisk CargoNet. The company’s latest Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis reports that estimated cargo theft losses surged 60% year-over-year to $725 million. Food and beverage remained the most stolen commodity, but the average value per theft climbed 36% as criminal enterprises increasingly targeted high-value commodities like metal and electronics. Supply chain analytics provider Overhaul projects theft incidents will continue to increase in 2026, compounded by increasingly sophisticated digital tactics like email compromise, carrier impersonation, and AI-enabled fraud.

Regulators are responding to the crisis, but gaps remain. On March 13, 2025, the FMCSA issued a formal bulletin warning against the selling, purchasing, or leasing of USDOT numbers and MC authorities — a direct response to the proliferation of “silent sales,” wherein bad actors obtain legitimate and seasoned operating credentials via underground markets, evading official ownership changes that would alert shippers and intermediaries. Bad actors then use these credentials to access valuable shipments, which they pick up as usual, then reroute for offloading. Both the FMCSA bulletin and the agency’s rollout of a new carrier registration program, MOTUS, signal interest in increased visibility and stricter enforcement, but are still only the first steps toward addressing existing loopholes.

ITS Logistics is protecting shippers from these risks by leaning into its proven fraud mitigation strategy: empowering team members to make proactive, data-driven decisions through industry-leading technology. A key facet of this effort is ITS’s close partnerships with technology providers at the frontlines of modern freight security. One such partnership includes freight intelligence platform GenLogs, which powers real-time carrier verification through physical and digital footprints.

In March, ITS became one of the first users of the platform’s newest feature built to combat silent sales. GenLogs’ platform now scans the internet for signals of MC numbers listed for illegal sale and sends real-time alerts when an authority attached to a carrier within the ITS network is identified — allowing team members to act before freight is inadvertently placed in the hands of a bad actor.

“Real-time verified-by-video Truck Intelligence is only powerful when teams know how to use it," said Ryan Joyce, CEO of GenLogs. “ITS gets that, which is why we continue to partner with them on testing and improving new features. The way they’ve trained their people and embedded this technology into their processes is the gold standard for how the GenLogs platform should be used. If I were shipping goods in today's fraud-laden environment, I'd be shipping with ITS."

GenLogs is one layer within ITS’s broader technology ecosystem for mitigating risk. Highway is also utilized for carrier compliance monitoring, secured communication, and multifactor carrier verification during onboarding. Data from across the tech stack is syndicated into ITS’s proprietary TMS, ITS Drive, where team members can leverage comprehensive, real-time carrier profiles and execute proven SOPs tailored to unique commodity needs. These processes undergo continued review and updates to combat evolving threats.

“Every booked load still has multiple human touchpoints, and every week our teams identify AI-manipulated carrier documents that technology isn't catching yet," said Brian Jacobsen, Senior Manager of Capacity & Network Optimization. "That's what it takes to successfully and consistently combat fraud — you have to bring the best tech and the best people together in a single battle-tested process."

“Just recently, a driver who’s run the same route for years reached out to his ITS rep because there was a new drop-off location in the dispatch info,” Jacobsen continued. “It turned out the carrier’s email had been compromised, and that driver’s close relationship with ITS saved the load. At the end of the day, you can’t replace real relationships. That’s why people will always be part of the final line of defense when it comes to freight fraud.”

Learn more about ITS Logistics’ approach to freight security here.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #18 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

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