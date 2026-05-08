Sherwin-Williams Increases Freight Utilization by 11% with Retail Store Delivery Solution by ITS Logistics

RENO, Nev., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, announced that major paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams increased freight utilization by 11% through ITS's retail store delivery solution — delivering 56 million pounds of freight to nearly 400 retail locations across the U.S. The solution has enabled Sherwin-Williams to scale peak season capacity while ensuring the brand's strict driver and operational standards are upheld by an external transportation provider.

"Drivers are usually pulling a blue Sherwin-Williams trailer. That's a 48-foot billboard going down the road,” said Ted Taxon, Regional Transportation Manager at Sherwin-Williams. “It's incredibly important to have a partner that recognizes and reflects the same standard as our Sherwin team.”

Sherwin-Williams operates a private contracted fleet to move freight across its nationwide network of manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and retail locations. When spring arrives, peak season challenges fleet capacity at their Reno distribution center (DC), which services the West Coast, Pacific Northwest, and into Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. For the past two years, ITS has served as a seamless extension of Sherwin-Williams' private fleet, supporting outbound capacity when demand spikes and delivering directly to Sherwin-Williams stores and retail partners.

"When Sherwin-Williams reaches out, the expectation for us is to get equipment on-site the same day and deliver by the following day,” said Matthew Cooper, Division Manager of Retail at ITS Logistics. “Today, roughly 90% of the loads we manage are delivered within 24 hours of when the store originally expected them, which protects delivery timelines and prevents stockouts during their busiest season of the year.”

ITS Logistics’ store delivery solution addresses the most demanding fulfillment challenges for private fleets: balancing strict brand and driver standards with cost-effective implementation of purchased transportation support. Asset-based providers lack the speed and flexibility Sherwin-Williams needs to cover variable freight volumes when the company’s private fleet is at capacity. Fully brokered solutions can move quickly and are more cost-effective, but struggle to ensure carriers are indistinguishable from private fleet drivers. Multi-stop, high-touch freight presents its own challenges, and Sherwin-Williams requires drivers to be experienced in navigating tight shopping centers and customer-facing retail environments.

ITS Logistics ensures all these expectations are met, handling carrier dispatch, driver briefing, store notification, ETA communication, and proactive delay advisement for every covered shipment.

“Our asset-lite model is key to the success of this high-service solution,” said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at ITS Logistics. “Drawing from our premium carriers and injecting ITS-owned assets already running on Sherwin-Williams’ lanes enables us to eliminate repositioning, backhaul, and capacity ceilings — ensuring speed and reducing costs so the solution is financially viable and complementary to Sherwin-Williams’ private fleet.”

Key results from the partnership include:

56 million pounds of freight delivered to Sherwin-Williams store locations by ITS carrier partners in 2025, with an additional 11.7 million pounds already moved in early 2026.

11% increase in outbound freight volumes from the Reno distribution center during the 2025 peak season, raising total freight utilization from 71.7% to 82.7%.

Approximately 400 locations served, encompassing 90% of all Sherwin-Williams stores and retail partners within the Western United States.



"Purchased transportation could sometimes be construed as a necessary evil. I don't look at it that way. I look at it as building a partnership — one that gives us the flexibility to maintain a consistent fleet of drivers and increase capacity when there’s demand,” Taxon continued. “At the end of the day, this has been a successful partnership, and we will continue to utilize each other's strengths and needs as best we can to benefit both parties.”

ITS Logistics provides store delivery solutions for major retailers in the consumer goods and home improvement industries. To learn more about ITS Logistics' store delivery capabilities, visit here.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 60 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions across all major modes including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Food-Grade and Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Echo leverages its proprietary technology platform—including automation, machine learning, and AI-driven decision support—to help customers optimize transportation performance, improve visibility, and simplify supply chain execution across complex supply chains. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics, an Echo Global Logistics company, is one of North America’s fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America’s #16 asset-lite freight brokerage, a top drayage and intermodal solution, an asset-based dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot®, Suvinil® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,400 Company-operated stores and branches, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68144c74-26e4-452a-916f-77b3dd82e78a