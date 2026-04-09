MoneyFlare Launches AI Crypto Trading Bot App for Dogecoin and Bitcoin

New York, USA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare, the leading provider of fully automated AI-driven crypto trading solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new AI Crypto Trading Bot App, designed to automate the trading of Dogecoin and Bitcoin. This innovative application offers cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors a seamless, hands-off trading experience, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence to generate income in the highly volatile crypto market.

With the explosive growth of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, there has never been a better time for investors to leverage AI to optimize their trading strategies. MoneyFlare’s new app uses sophisticated machine learning algorithms to analyze market data, execute trades, and adjust strategies in real time, all without user intervention. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a complete beginner, this app makes cryptocurrency trading more accessible than ever before.

Click to visit and register!





Key Features of the MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading Bot App:

Fully Automated Trading : The app runs 24/7, executing trades based on real-time market analysis without requiring manual input. Investors can set it up once and let the AI handle the rest.

: The app runs 24/7, executing trades based on real-time market analysis without requiring manual input. Investors can set it up once and let the AI handle the rest. Supports Bitcoin and Dogecoin : MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot App allows users to trade two of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market—Bitcoin and Dogecoin—maximizing opportunities in both markets.

: MoneyFlare’s AI Trading Bot App allows users to trade two of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the market—Bitcoin and Dogecoin—maximizing opportunities in both markets. No Coding or Technical Setup : Designed with beginners in mind, the app requires no coding knowledge or complex setup. With just a few clicks, users can start trading immediately.

: Designed with beginners in mind, the app requires no coding knowledge or complex setup. With just a few clicks, users can start trading immediately. Real-Time Strategy Adjustments : The AI continuously monitors the market, ensuring the bot adapts its strategy to changing market conditions, providing users with optimal trading opportunities.

: The AI continuously monitors the market, ensuring the bot adapts its strategy to changing market conditions, providing users with optimal trading opportunities. Beginner-Friendly and Mobile-Compatible: The app is perfect for users who are new to crypto trading, offering an intuitive interface and full mobile compatibility for on-the-go trading.

Unlocking Passive Income Potential

By automating crypto trading with AI, MoneyFlare’s new app offers users a way to earn income without needing to actively monitor the markets. With the bot's ability to make millisecond-level decisions based on market trends, it can take advantage of the smallest price fluctuations that are often missed by manual traders. This automated approach minimizes the emotional stress of trading while enhancing efficiency and profitability.

“Crypto markets are notoriously volatile, and navigating them can be overwhelming for many. With our new AI-powered crypto trading bot, users can now tap into the potential of Bitcoin and Dogecoin without the need for constant monitoring or technical knowledge,” said Dr. Ming Yang, Founder of MoneyFlare. “We’re empowering users to maximize their returns while minimizing the complexities associated with traditional trading methods.”

How It Works:

Download the App: Available for both iOS and Android, the MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading Bot App can be easily downloaded and installed. Create an Account: Simply sign up using your email and complete the easy onboarding process. Set Your Preferences: Choose your preferred trading strategies and set your risk tolerance. Activate the Bot: Once activated, the AI will begin trading on your behalf, executing buy and sell orders based on real-time market analysis. Watch Your Passive Income Grow: Sit back and relax as the AI generates passive income for you with minimal effort.

The Future of Crypto Trading

As we move further into 2026, cryptocurrency remains one of the most dynamic and promising markets. The introduction of AI trading bots is revolutionizing the way investors engage with the crypto space, allowing them to take advantage of market movements without needing to be experts.

MoneyFlare’s AI Crypto Trading Bot App is designed to empower users by providing them with the tools necessary to profit from the evolving crypto landscape. Whether you’re looking to trade Bitcoin for long-term growth or capitalize on the hype surrounding Dogecoin, MoneyFlare's app offers a fully automated solution that works for you.

About MoneyFlare

MoneyFlare is a leading provider of fully automated AI-driven trading solutions, offering users an intuitive and hands-off trading experience. Founded by Dr. Ming Yang, the platform’s mission is to make crypto trading accessible to everyone—regardless of experience level—by utilizing cutting-edge AI to deliver results in the highly volatile crypto markets. With a commitment to transparency, security, and user-friendly design, MoneyFlare continues to lead the way in the world of automated crypto trading.

For more information about the MoneyFlare AI Crypto Trading Bot App or to get started, visit www.moneyflare.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.