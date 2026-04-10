Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Graebel Companies, Inc. Data Breach

AURORA, Colo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Graebel Companies, Inc. data breach. In December 2024, Graebel Companies, Inc. experienced a disruption to its computer network involving certain computer systems and services.

Key Facts About Graebel Companies, Inc.

Graebel Companies, Inc. provides global relocation and workforce mobility services for businesses.

According to a January 16, 2026 consumer notification, between December 19 and 22, 2024, Graebel Companies, Inc. experienced a cybersecurity incident in which certain files containing personal information were accessed or obtained from their computer network.

The personal information involved in this incident includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and financial account information.

Are You Affected by the Graebel Companies, Inc. Corporation Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Graebel Companies, Inc. breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Graebel Companies, Inc. incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps





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