Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Figure Lending Corp. Data Breach Affecting Nearly 1 Million Users.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Figure Lending Corp. data breach. On January 28, 2026, Figure Technology experienced an incident in which personal data was accessed via database queries involving loan and inquiry records.

Key Facts About Figure Lending Corp.

Figure Lending Corp. (d/b/a Figure) is a fintech firm using blockchain technology to offer quick home equity loans, refinancing, and crypto-backed lending services.

Figure Lending Corp. discovered that personal information was retrieved by querying company databases containing records of loans and loan inquiries.

Following an investigation, they discovered that certain personal data may have been acquired, including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, loan account numbers, and loan information.

Are You Affected by the Figure Lending Corp. Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Figure Lending Corp. breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Figure Lending Corp. incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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