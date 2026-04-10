iFLYTEK Demonstrates All-In-One AI Solutions at GITEX ASIA 2026, Bringing Private, Customizable AI to Industry

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and AI technologies, is showcasing its All-In-One AI Solutions at GITEX ASIA 2026 in Singapore, an integrated hardware and software system for private AI computing and model deployment, combined with its Agent Platform for rapid application development, helping goverments and enterprises build and run their own AI capabilities from the ground up.



Visitors experience iFLYTEK’s All-In-One AI Solutions at GITEX ASIA 2026

A Practical Foundation for Sovereign AI

iFLYTEK’s All-In-One AI Solutions provide a fully integrated hardware–software system that helps organizations optimize and automate core business processes through AI. Built for industries with strict security needs, including media, telecommunications, government, and finance, the solution supports private, on-premises deployment, ensuring full control over data and operations.

Powered by local computing and dual large-model engines, the system delivers stable performance and runs fully offline to meet high security standards and regulatory compliance.

The solution is already in use across multiple sectors. For example, it has helped media teams handle diverse accents and noisy audio with privately trained models, enabling fast, low-latency transcription for video production. In practice, accuracy improved by 85% and transcription efficiency tripled, while reducing overall costs and ensuring sensitive internal data remains securely processed within the organization.

iFLYTEK is advancing localized deployments of its All-In-One AI Solutions across Southeast Asia, with a focus on government, financial services, and telecommunications sectors. Through ongoing project collaborations, the company is aligning its solutions with local regulatory requirements, data security standards, and industry-specific needs. Key markets include Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, where iFLYTEK is working with regional partners to support the practical adoption of secure and customizable AI infrastructure.

Agent Platform: Turning AI into Productivity

iFLYTEK’s Agent Platform enables organizations to quickly translate their existing workflows into AI-powered applications. Rather than starting from scratch, teams can build on their current processes and deploy intelligent agents that automate and optimize specific business tasks.

With no-code and low-code tools, teams can quickly build and deploy AI applications without complex programming. The platform supports multimodal interaction, allowing agents to engage users through rich voices and visual avatars for more natural communication. Users can also describe tasks in plain language to trigger RPA automation, enabling complex processes to run without manual scripting.

“By combining local AI infrastructure, intelligent agents, and proven applications, we are helping enterprises turn AI into real productivity.” said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK.

iFLYTEK is exhibiting at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Booth HB-A80 during GITEX ASIA 2026 (April 9–10), where visitors can experience its All-in-One AI Solutions and intelligent agent applications firsthand.

Learn more at: https://www.iflytek.com/en/index.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4486a93-8bd1-4208-a2e9-7cde3c65795a.