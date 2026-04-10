Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
10 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:7 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:43,919
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):359.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):368.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):365.420604


Date of purchase:8 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:18,191
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):373.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):375.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):374.739871


Date of purchase:9 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:31,327
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):355.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):373.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):360.863808

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,565,141 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,434,346 have voting rights and 2,913,457 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
239360.00007/04/2026 08:00:14LSE  
624362.00007/04/2026 08:15:06LSE  
247361.00007/04/2026 08:51:55LSE  
21362.50007/04/2026 09:04:05LSE  
292362.50007/04/2026 09:04:57LSE  
213364.00007/04/2026 09:16:21LSE  
100368.00007/04/2026 09:44:27LSE  
235367.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
95367.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
140367.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
235367.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
303366.50007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
235367.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
235367.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
55368.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
722368.00007/04/2026 09:44:28LSE  
350368.00007/04/2026 09:44:29LSE  
206368.00007/04/2026 09:44:29LSE  
50368.00007/04/2026 09:44:30LSE  
17368.00007/04/2026 09:44:30LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:31LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:31LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:31LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:31LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:32LSE  
141368.00007/04/2026 09:44:32LSE  
162368.00007/04/2026 09:44:32LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:32LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:33LSE  
33368.00007/04/2026 09:44:33LSE  
202368.00007/04/2026 09:44:33LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:39LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:39LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:39LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:39LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:40LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:40LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:40LSE  
700368.00007/04/2026 09:44:40LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:40LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:40LSE  
166368.00007/04/2026 09:44:41LSE  
7368.00007/04/2026 09:44:41LSE  
62368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
206368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
309368.00007/04/2026 09:44:50LSE  
235367.50007/04/2026 09:46:43LSE  
113366.50007/04/2026 09:49:01LSE  
77366.50007/04/2026 09:54:59LSE  
46366.50007/04/2026 09:57:37LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:53LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:56LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:06:57LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:07:03LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:07:48LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:08:33LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:10:03LSE  
405366.50007/04/2026 10:11:10LSE  
223366.50007/04/2026 10:11:10LSE  
13366.50007/04/2026 10:13:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:13:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:13:40LSE  
692366.50007/04/2026 10:13:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:13:55LSE  
188366.50007/04/2026 10:13:55LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
236366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
228366.50007/04/2026 10:14:40LSE  
312366.50007/04/2026 10:32:12LSE  
697366.00007/04/2026 10:43:37LSE  
339366.00007/04/2026 10:43:38LSE  
602365.00007/04/2026 10:55:40LSE  
236365.50007/04/2026 11:01:05LSE  
236365.50007/04/2026 11:09:24LSE  
322364.50007/04/2026 11:09:25LSE  
327365.00007/04/2026 11:20:24LSE  
1365.00007/04/2026 11:20:24LSE  
597364.50007/04/2026 11:55:20LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:16:17LSE  
116365.00007/04/2026 12:16:23LSE  
121365.00007/04/2026 12:16:23LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:16:23LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:16:23LSE  
200365.00007/04/2026 12:16:25LSE  
37365.00007/04/2026 12:16:48LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:16:48LSE  
40365.00007/04/2026 12:16:48LSE  
2365.00007/04/2026 12:16:48LSE  
19365.00007/04/2026 12:16:48LSE  
2365.00007/04/2026 12:27:32LSE  
127365.00007/04/2026 12:28:20LSE  
29365.00007/04/2026 12:30:04LSE  
2365.00007/04/2026 12:31:53LSE  
16365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
258365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:17LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:20LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:20LSE  
52365.00007/04/2026 12:32:20LSE  
25365.00007/04/2026 12:32:20LSE  
160365.00007/04/2026 12:32:20LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:32:22LSE  
151365.00007/04/2026 12:32:25LSE  
17365.00007/04/2026 12:34:01LSE  
8365.00007/04/2026 12:34:01LSE  
13365.00007/04/2026 12:34:01LSE  
8365.00007/04/2026 12:34:01LSE  
40365.00007/04/2026 12:35:20LSE  
124365.00007/04/2026 12:35:20LSE  
101365.00007/04/2026 12:35:20LSE  
12365.00007/04/2026 12:37:27LSE  
54365.00007/04/2026 12:37:27LSE  
183365.00007/04/2026 12:37:27LSE  
187365.00007/04/2026 12:37:28LSE  
50365.00007/04/2026 12:37:28LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:37:28LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:37:28LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:37:40LSE  
326365.00007/04/2026 12:37:40LSE  
127365.00007/04/2026 12:55:06LSE  
32365.00007/04/2026 12:55:06LSE  
78365.00007/04/2026 12:55:06LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:55:06LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:55:06LSE  
115365.00007/04/2026 12:55:06LSE  
122365.00007/04/2026 12:56:00LSE  
137365.00007/04/2026 12:56:29LSE  
92365.00007/04/2026 12:56:56LSE  
8365.00007/04/2026 12:56:56LSE  
86365.00007/04/2026 12:56:56LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:56:56LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
126365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
111365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
185365.00007/04/2026 12:59:01LSE  
52365.00007/04/2026 13:00:00LSE  
237365.00007/04/2026 13:00:00LSE  
46365.00007/04/2026 13:00:00LSE  
110364.50007/04/2026 13:00:26LSE  
110364.50007/04/2026 13:00:26LSE  
36364.50007/04/2026 13:00:26LSE  
524364.50007/04/2026 13:11:06LSE  
287365.00007/04/2026 13:16:14LSE  
245365.00007/04/2026 13:24:09LSE  
327364.50007/04/2026 13:48:33LSE  
566364.50007/04/2026 13:57:54LSE  
168364.50007/04/2026 14:30:32LSE  
134364.50007/04/2026 14:30:32LSE  
237364.00007/04/2026 14:35:02LSE  
378363.00007/04/2026 14:39:01LSE  
22363.00007/04/2026 14:39:01LSE  
276363.00007/04/2026 14:56:05LSE  
224362.50007/04/2026 15:23:39LSE  
755362.50007/04/2026 15:24:54LSE  
237362.00007/04/2026 15:35:08LSE  
237361.50007/04/2026 15:35:22LSE  
691360.00007/04/2026 15:35:59LSE  
237361.00007/04/2026 15:37:29LSE  
1533361.00007/04/2026 15:41:43LSE  
562360.50007/04/2026 15:43:31LSE  
239359.50007/04/2026 15:51:39LSE  
139359.00007/04/2026 15:55:57LSE  
263375.00008/04/2026 15:36:58LSE  
197375.00008/04/2026 15:38:38LSE  
453375.00008/04/2026 15:38:59LSE  
199375.00008/04/2026 15:38:59LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:39:17LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:39:17LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:39:17LSE  
166375.00008/04/2026 15:40:18LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:40:18LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:41:58LSE  
126375.00008/04/2026 15:43:36LSE  
45375.00008/04/2026 15:43:36LSE  
66375.00008/04/2026 15:43:38LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
376375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
216375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
98375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:43:53LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:00LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:44:01LSE  
154375.00008/04/2026 15:44:38LSE  
83375.00008/04/2026 15:45:18LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:14LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:44LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:44LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:59LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:59LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:59LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:59LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:46:59LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:47:25LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:47:26LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:47:26LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:47:26LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:48:28LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:48:28LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:48:40LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 15:48:52LSE  
67374.50008/04/2026 15:50:19LSE  
159373.50008/04/2026 15:51:59LSE  
81373.50008/04/2026 15:53:16LSE  
156373.50008/04/2026 15:53:20LSE  
237373.50008/04/2026 15:53:20LSE  
237373.50008/04/2026 15:53:39LSE  
301373.50008/04/2026 15:55:19LSE  
62373.50008/04/2026 15:55:19LSE  
175373.50008/04/2026 15:56:59LSE  
14373.50008/04/2026 15:57:18LSE  
223373.50008/04/2026 15:58:40LSE  
236374.00008/04/2026 16:03:41LSE  
186374.00008/04/2026 16:05:19LSE  
120374.00008/04/2026 16:08:41LSE  
244374.00008/04/2026 16:10:19LSE  
237374.00008/04/2026 16:13:41LSE  
128374.00008/04/2026 16:15:20LSE  
260374.00008/04/2026 16:15:20LSE  
109374.00008/04/2026 16:15:20LSE  
237374.00008/04/2026 16:17:00LSE  
141374.00008/04/2026 16:17:02LSE  
45374.00008/04/2026 16:18:16LSE  
51374.00008/04/2026 16:18:26LSE  
237374.00008/04/2026 16:18:41LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 16:20:42LSE  
223375.00008/04/2026 16:20:43LSE  
428375.00008/04/2026 16:21:16LSE  
14375.00008/04/2026 16:21:16LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 16:22:01LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 16:22:01LSE  
51375.00008/04/2026 16:22:01LSE  
186375.00008/04/2026 16:22:01LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 16:22:01LSE  
104375.00008/04/2026 16:22:01LSE  
131375.00008/04/2026 16:22:05LSE  
133375.00008/04/2026 16:22:05LSE  
103375.00008/04/2026 16:22:05LSE  
5375.00008/04/2026 16:22:05LSE  
45375.00008/04/2026 16:22:21LSE  
192375.00008/04/2026 16:23:41LSE  
44375.00008/04/2026 16:29:02LSE  
193375.00008/04/2026 16:29:02LSE  
237375.00008/04/2026 16:29:55LSE  
770373.00009/04/2026 08:01:47LSE  
305372.00009/04/2026 08:09:13LSE  
69364.50009/04/2026 08:26:17LSE  
162364.50009/04/2026 08:26:17LSE  
231364.50009/04/2026 08:26:17LSE  
276358.00009/04/2026 08:32:11LSE  
248356.50009/04/2026 08:32:35LSE  
781355.50009/04/2026 08:34:16LSE  
489357.00009/04/2026 08:35:17LSE  
511357.00009/04/2026 08:35:17LSE  
995358.00009/04/2026 08:41:41LSE  
231357.50009/04/2026 08:41:43LSE  
462359.50009/04/2026 08:50:18LSE  
231359.00009/04/2026 09:01:18LSE  
436357.50009/04/2026 09:05:32LSE  
258359.50009/04/2026 09:06:22LSE  
679358.00009/04/2026 09:11:35LSE  
466359.00009/04/2026 09:26:41LSE  
234360.50009/04/2026 09:39:18LSE  
52361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
170361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
21361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
26361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
2361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
18361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
4361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
2361.00009/04/2026 09:44:46LSE  
72360.00009/04/2026 09:47:59LSE  
223360.00009/04/2026 09:47:59LSE  
231360.00009/04/2026 09:48:01LSE  
231359.50009/04/2026 09:51:21LSE  
231359.00009/04/2026 09:56:44LSE  
262359.00009/04/2026 09:56:44LSE  
242357.50009/04/2026 10:05:33LSE  
231357.00009/04/2026 10:07:42LSE  
219356.00009/04/2026 10:19:36LSE  
43356.00009/04/2026 10:19:36LSE  
231355.50009/04/2026 10:22:24LSE  
802356.00009/04/2026 10:25:18LSE  
371356.00009/04/2026 10:38:04LSE  
200356.00009/04/2026 10:59:30LSE  
56356.00009/04/2026 10:59:30LSE  
332360.00009/04/2026 11:36:17LSE  
250360.00009/04/2026 11:36:17LSE  
250360.00009/04/2026 11:37:49LSE  
524359.50009/04/2026 11:37:49LSE  
991359.00009/04/2026 12:02:00LSE  
194359.00009/04/2026 12:02:38LSE  
37359.00009/04/2026 12:02:38LSE  
1015359.00009/04/2026 12:04:56LSE  
231361.50009/04/2026 12:23:11LSE  
295360.50009/04/2026 12:23:27LSE  
606360.50009/04/2026 12:23:32LSE  
583360.50009/04/2026 12:30:21LSE  
238361.50009/04/2026 12:44:45LSE  
1017361.50009/04/2026 12:50:00LSE  
1023361.00009/04/2026 12:50:02LSE  
204360.50009/04/2026 12:53:09LSE  
389360.50009/04/2026 12:53:09LSE  
28360.50009/04/2026 12:53:09LSE  
333362.00009/04/2026 12:59:26LSE  
20362.00009/04/2026 12:59:26LSE  
26362.00009/04/2026 12:59:26LSE  
265362.00009/04/2026 12:59:26LSE  
35362.00009/04/2026 12:59:26LSE  
442363.00009/04/2026 13:26:50LSE  
1362.00009/04/2026 13:29:33LSE  
257362.00009/04/2026 13:29:58LSE  
1065364.50009/04/2026 13:51:23LSE  
1067364.00009/04/2026 13:54:04LSE  
1067364.00009/04/2026 13:54:04LSE  
520364.00009/04/2026 13:54:12LSE  
292363.50009/04/2026 13:59:56LSE  
231363.00009/04/2026 14:03:07LSE  
239363.00009/04/2026 14:31:40LSE  
235362.50009/04/2026 14:32:57LSE  
319362.00009/04/2026 14:38:10LSE  
243363.00009/04/2026 14:46:18LSE  
480362.50009/04/2026 14:51:09LSE  
609362.50009/04/2026 14:56:29LSE  
272362.00009/04/2026 15:01:20LSE  
236361.50009/04/2026 15:17:00LSE  
284361.00009/04/2026 15:36:32LSE  
231361.00009/04/2026 15:39:36LSE  
720361.50009/04/2026 15:52:30LSE  
42361.50009/04/2026 15:52:30LSE  
1045362.50009/04/2026 16:03:44LSE  
770362.50009/04/2026 16:10:24LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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