LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

10 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 7 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 43,919 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 359.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 368.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 365.420604





Date of purchase: 8 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,191 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 373.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 375.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 374.739871





Date of purchase: 9 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,327 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 355.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 373.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 360.863808

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,565,141 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,434,346 have voting rights and 2,913,457 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 239 360.000 07/04/2026 08:00:14 LSE 624 362.000 07/04/2026 08:15:06 LSE 247 361.000 07/04/2026 08:51:55 LSE 21 362.500 07/04/2026 09:04:05 LSE 292 362.500 07/04/2026 09:04:57 LSE 213 364.000 07/04/2026 09:16:21 LSE 100 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:27 LSE 235 367.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 95 367.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 140 367.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 235 367.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 303 366.500 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 235 367.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 235 367.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 55 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 722 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:28 LSE 350 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:29 LSE 206 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:29 LSE 50 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:30 LSE 17 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:30 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:31 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:31 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:31 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:31 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:32 LSE 141 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:32 LSE 162 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:32 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:32 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:33 LSE 33 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:33 LSE 202 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:33 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:39 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:39 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:39 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:39 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:40 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:40 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:40 LSE 700 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:40 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:40 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:40 LSE 166 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:41 LSE 7 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:41 LSE 62 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 206 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 309 368.000 07/04/2026 09:44:50 LSE 235 367.500 07/04/2026 09:46:43 LSE 113 366.500 07/04/2026 09:49:01 LSE 77 366.500 07/04/2026 09:54:59 LSE 46 366.500 07/04/2026 09:57:37 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:53 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:56 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:06:57 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:07:03 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:07:48 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:08:33 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:10:03 LSE 405 366.500 07/04/2026 10:11:10 LSE 223 366.500 07/04/2026 10:11:10 LSE 13 366.500 07/04/2026 10:13:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:13:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:13:40 LSE 692 366.500 07/04/2026 10:13:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:13:55 LSE 188 366.500 07/04/2026 10:13:55 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 236 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 228 366.500 07/04/2026 10:14:40 LSE 312 366.500 07/04/2026 10:32:12 LSE 697 366.000 07/04/2026 10:43:37 LSE 339 366.000 07/04/2026 10:43:38 LSE 602 365.000 07/04/2026 10:55:40 LSE 236 365.500 07/04/2026 11:01:05 LSE 236 365.500 07/04/2026 11:09:24 LSE 322 364.500 07/04/2026 11:09:25 LSE 327 365.000 07/04/2026 11:20:24 LSE 1 365.000 07/04/2026 11:20:24 LSE 597 364.500 07/04/2026 11:55:20 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:17 LSE 116 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:23 LSE 121 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:23 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:23 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:23 LSE 200 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:25 LSE 37 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:48 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:48 LSE 40 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:48 LSE 2 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:48 LSE 19 365.000 07/04/2026 12:16:48 LSE 2 365.000 07/04/2026 12:27:32 LSE 127 365.000 07/04/2026 12:28:20 LSE 29 365.000 07/04/2026 12:30:04 LSE 2 365.000 07/04/2026 12:31:53 LSE 16 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 258 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:17 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:20 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:20 LSE 52 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:20 LSE 25 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:20 LSE 160 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:20 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:22 LSE 151 365.000 07/04/2026 12:32:25 LSE 17 365.000 07/04/2026 12:34:01 LSE 8 365.000 07/04/2026 12:34:01 LSE 13 365.000 07/04/2026 12:34:01 LSE 8 365.000 07/04/2026 12:34:01 LSE 40 365.000 07/04/2026 12:35:20 LSE 124 365.000 07/04/2026 12:35:20 LSE 101 365.000 07/04/2026 12:35:20 LSE 12 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:27 LSE 54 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:27 LSE 183 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:27 LSE 187 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:28 LSE 50 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:28 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:28 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:28 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:40 LSE 326 365.000 07/04/2026 12:37:40 LSE 127 365.000 07/04/2026 12:55:06 LSE 32 365.000 07/04/2026 12:55:06 LSE 78 365.000 07/04/2026 12:55:06 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:55:06 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:55:06 LSE 115 365.000 07/04/2026 12:55:06 LSE 122 365.000 07/04/2026 12:56:00 LSE 137 365.000 07/04/2026 12:56:29 LSE 92 365.000 07/04/2026 12:56:56 LSE 8 365.000 07/04/2026 12:56:56 LSE 86 365.000 07/04/2026 12:56:56 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:56:56 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 126 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 111 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 185 365.000 07/04/2026 12:59:01 LSE 52 365.000 07/04/2026 13:00:00 LSE 237 365.000 07/04/2026 13:00:00 LSE 46 365.000 07/04/2026 13:00:00 LSE 110 364.500 07/04/2026 13:00:26 LSE 110 364.500 07/04/2026 13:00:26 LSE 36 364.500 07/04/2026 13:00:26 LSE 524 364.500 07/04/2026 13:11:06 LSE 287 365.000 07/04/2026 13:16:14 LSE 245 365.000 07/04/2026 13:24:09 LSE 327 364.500 07/04/2026 13:48:33 LSE 566 364.500 07/04/2026 13:57:54 LSE 168 364.500 07/04/2026 14:30:32 LSE 134 364.500 07/04/2026 14:30:32 LSE 237 364.000 07/04/2026 14:35:02 LSE 378 363.000 07/04/2026 14:39:01 LSE 22 363.000 07/04/2026 14:39:01 LSE 276 363.000 07/04/2026 14:56:05 LSE 224 362.500 07/04/2026 15:23:39 LSE 755 362.500 07/04/2026 15:24:54 LSE 237 362.000 07/04/2026 15:35:08 LSE 237 361.500 07/04/2026 15:35:22 LSE 691 360.000 07/04/2026 15:35:59 LSE 237 361.000 07/04/2026 15:37:29 LSE 1533 361.000 07/04/2026 15:41:43 LSE 562 360.500 07/04/2026 15:43:31 LSE 239 359.500 07/04/2026 15:51:39 LSE 139 359.000 07/04/2026 15:55:57 LSE 263 375.000 08/04/2026 15:36:58 LSE 197 375.000 08/04/2026 15:38:38 LSE 453 375.000 08/04/2026 15:38:59 LSE 199 375.000 08/04/2026 15:38:59 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:39:17 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:39:17 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:39:17 LSE 166 375.000 08/04/2026 15:40:18 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:40:18 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:41:58 LSE 126 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:36 LSE 45 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:36 LSE 66 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:38 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 376 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 216 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 98 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:43:53 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:00 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:01 LSE 154 375.000 08/04/2026 15:44:38 LSE 83 375.000 08/04/2026 15:45:18 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:14 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:44 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:44 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:59 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:59 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:59 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:59 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:46:59 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:47:25 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:47:26 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:47:26 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:47:26 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:48:28 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:48:28 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:48:40 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 15:48:52 LSE 67 374.500 08/04/2026 15:50:19 LSE 159 373.500 08/04/2026 15:51:59 LSE 81 373.500 08/04/2026 15:53:16 LSE 156 373.500 08/04/2026 15:53:20 LSE 237 373.500 08/04/2026 15:53:20 LSE 237 373.500 08/04/2026 15:53:39 LSE 301 373.500 08/04/2026 15:55:19 LSE 62 373.500 08/04/2026 15:55:19 LSE 175 373.500 08/04/2026 15:56:59 LSE 14 373.500 08/04/2026 15:57:18 LSE 223 373.500 08/04/2026 15:58:40 LSE 236 374.000 08/04/2026 16:03:41 LSE 186 374.000 08/04/2026 16:05:19 LSE 120 374.000 08/04/2026 16:08:41 LSE 244 374.000 08/04/2026 16:10:19 LSE 237 374.000 08/04/2026 16:13:41 LSE 128 374.000 08/04/2026 16:15:20 LSE 260 374.000 08/04/2026 16:15:20 LSE 109 374.000 08/04/2026 16:15:20 LSE 237 374.000 08/04/2026 16:17:00 LSE 141 374.000 08/04/2026 16:17:02 LSE 45 374.000 08/04/2026 16:18:16 LSE 51 374.000 08/04/2026 16:18:26 LSE 237 374.000 08/04/2026 16:18:41 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 16:20:42 LSE 223 375.000 08/04/2026 16:20:43 LSE 428 375.000 08/04/2026 16:21:16 LSE 14 375.000 08/04/2026 16:21:16 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:01 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:01 LSE 51 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:01 LSE 186 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:01 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:01 LSE 104 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:01 LSE 131 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:05 LSE 133 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:05 LSE 103 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:05 LSE 5 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:05 LSE 45 375.000 08/04/2026 16:22:21 LSE 192 375.000 08/04/2026 16:23:41 LSE 44 375.000 08/04/2026 16:29:02 LSE 193 375.000 08/04/2026 16:29:02 LSE 237 375.000 08/04/2026 16:29:55 LSE 770 373.000 09/04/2026 08:01:47 LSE 305 372.000 09/04/2026 08:09:13 LSE 69 364.500 09/04/2026 08:26:17 LSE 162 364.500 09/04/2026 08:26:17 LSE 231 364.500 09/04/2026 08:26:17 LSE 276 358.000 09/04/2026 08:32:11 LSE 248 356.500 09/04/2026 08:32:35 LSE 781 355.500 09/04/2026 08:34:16 LSE 489 357.000 09/04/2026 08:35:17 LSE 511 357.000 09/04/2026 08:35:17 LSE 995 358.000 09/04/2026 08:41:41 LSE 231 357.500 09/04/2026 08:41:43 LSE 462 359.500 09/04/2026 08:50:18 LSE 231 359.000 09/04/2026 09:01:18 LSE 436 357.500 09/04/2026 09:05:32 LSE 258 359.500 09/04/2026 09:06:22 LSE 679 358.000 09/04/2026 09:11:35 LSE 466 359.000 09/04/2026 09:26:41 LSE 234 360.500 09/04/2026 09:39:18 LSE 52 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 170 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 21 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 26 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 2 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 18 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 4 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 2 361.000 09/04/2026 09:44:46 LSE 72 360.000 09/04/2026 09:47:59 LSE 223 360.000 09/04/2026 09:47:59 LSE 231 360.000 09/04/2026 09:48:01 LSE 231 359.500 09/04/2026 09:51:21 LSE 231 359.000 09/04/2026 09:56:44 LSE 262 359.000 09/04/2026 09:56:44 LSE 242 357.500 09/04/2026 10:05:33 LSE 231 357.000 09/04/2026 10:07:42 LSE 219 356.000 09/04/2026 10:19:36 LSE 43 356.000 09/04/2026 10:19:36 LSE 231 355.500 09/04/2026 10:22:24 LSE 802 356.000 09/04/2026 10:25:18 LSE 371 356.000 09/04/2026 10:38:04 LSE 200 356.000 09/04/2026 10:59:30 LSE 56 356.000 09/04/2026 10:59:30 LSE 332 360.000 09/04/2026 11:36:17 LSE 250 360.000 09/04/2026 11:36:17 LSE 250 360.000 09/04/2026 11:37:49 LSE 524 359.500 09/04/2026 11:37:49 LSE 991 359.000 09/04/2026 12:02:00 LSE 194 359.000 09/04/2026 12:02:38 LSE 37 359.000 09/04/2026 12:02:38 LSE 1015 359.000 09/04/2026 12:04:56 LSE 231 361.500 09/04/2026 12:23:11 LSE 295 360.500 09/04/2026 12:23:27 LSE 606 360.500 09/04/2026 12:23:32 LSE 583 360.500 09/04/2026 12:30:21 LSE 238 361.500 09/04/2026 12:44:45 LSE 1017 361.500 09/04/2026 12:50:00 LSE 1023 361.000 09/04/2026 12:50:02 LSE 204 360.500 09/04/2026 12:53:09 LSE 389 360.500 09/04/2026 12:53:09 LSE 28 360.500 09/04/2026 12:53:09 LSE 333 362.000 09/04/2026 12:59:26 LSE 20 362.000 09/04/2026 12:59:26 LSE 26 362.000 09/04/2026 12:59:26 LSE 265 362.000 09/04/2026 12:59:26 LSE 35 362.000 09/04/2026 12:59:26 LSE 442 363.000 09/04/2026 13:26:50 LSE 1 362.000 09/04/2026 13:29:33 LSE 257 362.000 09/04/2026 13:29:58 LSE 1065 364.500 09/04/2026 13:51:23 LSE 1067 364.000 09/04/2026 13:54:04 LSE 1067 364.000 09/04/2026 13:54:04 LSE 520 364.000 09/04/2026 13:54:12 LSE 292 363.500 09/04/2026 13:59:56 LSE 231 363.000 09/04/2026 14:03:07 LSE 239 363.000 09/04/2026 14:31:40 LSE 235 362.500 09/04/2026 14:32:57 LSE 319 362.000 09/04/2026 14:38:10 LSE 243 363.000 09/04/2026 14:46:18 LSE 480 362.500 09/04/2026 14:51:09 LSE 609 362.500 09/04/2026 14:56:29 LSE 272 362.000 09/04/2026 15:01:20 LSE 236 361.500 09/04/2026 15:17:00 LSE 284 361.000 09/04/2026 15:36:32 LSE 231 361.000 09/04/2026 15:39:36 LSE 720 361.500 09/04/2026 15:52:30 LSE 42 361.500 09/04/2026 15:52:30 LSE 1045 362.500 09/04/2026 16:03:44 LSE 770 362.500 09/04/2026 16:10:24 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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