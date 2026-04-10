Toobit Announces New Limited-Time 18.88% APR for Bitcoin





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces a new high-yield Fixed Earn event for Bitcoin (BTC).

Following the successful completion of recent rounds for USDT and USDC, Toobit is expanding its Earn offerings to include a market-leading 18.88% APR for BTC.

The campaign, which goes live on April 14, 2026, provides a specialized window for BTC holders to secure predictable returns. By utilizing Fixed Earn, traders can put their BTC to work in a short-term lock-up, benefiting from a higher interest rate than standard market savings products.

Campaign Details

Asset: BTC

Subscription period: April 14, 10 AM (UTC) to April 17, 10 AM (UTC)

Yield: Up to 18.88% APR

Product type: Fixed Earn

The subscription process is straightforward. Funds are transferred from Spot Account to Earn immediately upon subscription, with interest distributed according to the fixed-term schedule. Upon maturity, both the principal and the accrued interest are automatically credited back to the user's Spot Account.

For traders who prefer constant access to their funds, Toobit continues to offer Flexible Earn, providing real-time interest adjustments and instant redemptions with no fees.

To participate in this BTC campaign, traders are encouraged to update to the latest version of the Toobit app. For more information on terms and rules, visit the Toobit Earn page.

As of April 2026, the Bitcoin market has reached a historic liquidity tightening. Long-term accumulation wallets now hold a record 4.37 million BTC, more than doubling since early 2024.

This trend is reinforced by institutional absorption; U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have reached $87.5 billion in assets under management, effectively consolidating roughly 6% of the total circulating supply.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7bfc8f6-0efd-4d95-bb05-7927d9b7b6c4