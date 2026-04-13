ORO Labs to Host Orchestrating Procurement for Impact Workshop at The US Summit

London, 13 April 2026 – Join ORO Labs at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit to learn how leaders use AI orchestration to turn process frustration into scalable procurement impact and resilience.

As global volatility and price pressures intensify, the role of the Chief Procurement Officer has shifted. Leaders must now orchestrate complex processes across diverse stakeholders to drive genuine agility, resilience, and ESG outcomes rather than simply exercise control. However, many enterprise teams remain trapped in a cycle of manual intervention, relying on legacy tools that exacerbate problems rather than solving them. This high-impact workshop with ORO Labs, the AI-native procurement orchestration company, will provide a blueprint for breaking down silos and embedding meaningful change into the everyday procurement journey. The workshop takes place on 21 April 2026 at 12pm ET.

Turning "The process maze" into meaningful change

Modern procurement requires a move away from static processes toward dynamic orchestration. By using AI to bridge the gap between sourcing, finance, and the broader business, organisations can ensure that every transaction aligns with corporate strategy.

Following its recent US$100m Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and Brighton Park Capital, and with several dozen of the biggest companies in the world living on the ORO solution, ORO Labs is uniquely positioned to show how top-tier enterprises are scaling their operations.

The workshop will explore how to transform frameworks by moving beyond siloed tools to design processes that actually "move the needle" on speed, cost, and risk, redesign for governance to embed compliance and ESG goals directly into user workflows to ensure adoption without friction, and use AI orchestration to connect scattered data points into a unified "knowledge graph" that anticipates business needs.

Scaling resilience in complex industries

For organisations with deep roots in life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and consumer goods, the cost of inefficiency is high. ORO Labs has already demonstrated success with global giants like Pfizer, Danone, Enbridge, Siemens Energy and Coca-Cola, reducing lead times and preventing non-compliant spend.

Participants will gain insight into shortening cycle times and how to navigate complex business systems without the drag of legacy software, vertical integration and managing the intricacies of industries like Oil & Gas and Financial Services through intelligent "action systems", and end-to-end visibility by gaining real-time control over the entire procurement and supplier lifecycles to mitigate external threats.

Empowering the Global 2000

"Demand for procurement orchestration has skyrocketed because teams simply cannot continue to operate like they always have," says Sudhir Bhojwani, Co-Founder and CEO of ORO Labs. "Companies need a layer that brings order and intelligence to the chaos." This workshop shows leaders how to build that layer, allowing their teams to shift from transactional firefighting to strategic value creation.

Who should attend

This session is tailored for senior executives at organisations with US$1bn in revenue and more than 10,000 employees. It is essential for those responsible for digital transformation in high-complexity sectors seeking to modernise their tech stack while maintaining rigorous control. Attend this session to learn how to orchestrate your procurement function into a sustainable, high-impact competitive advantage. Register your interest here .

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Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities. This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability and risk management. Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights and build the connections that move the industry forward.

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