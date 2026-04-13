DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. APPOINTS DAN MCCONNELL AS VICE PRESIDENT OF EXPLORATION

Vancouver, BC, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan McConnell as Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. McConnell has 25+ years of deepwater marine geoscience experience, with a specialization in high-resolution geophysics applied to deepwater environments. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served as a research and development advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy and is widely recognized as an expert in deepwater seafloor mapping and geological interpretation. He has extensive operational experience in deepwater vessel contracting and survey specifications, developed through senior roles with Fugro, a global leader in geophysical and geotechnical services, and as a principal shareholder of AOA Geophysics, a specialized consultancy focused on electromagnetics and advanced seafloor mapping technologies.

Mr. McConnell has played a key role in the advancement of polymetallic nodule exploration, having served as lead geologist on multiple resource surveys in the Clarion Clipperton Zone, one of the world’s most prospective regions for critical seabed minerals. He was also a principal author of the “Resource Evaluation of Critical and Hard Offshore Mineral Programmatic Reference” a comprehensive assessment of known and prospective offshore mineral deposits across the U.S. and Territorial Outer Continental Shelf published in 2023 by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), now reorganized as the U.S. Marine Minerals Administration.

Recognized by offshore operators and contractors across the offshore energy sector, Mr. McConnell currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the Offshore Technology Conference where he represents the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

An accomplished scientist, Mr. McConnell has authored or co-authored more than 60 technical papers in applied marine geoscience and holds two U.S. patents related to the identification of gas hydrates using seismic data. His offshore experience includes participation as scientist, lead scientist, or client representative on 12 marine surveying, sampling, and drilling expeditions, including a deepwater crewed submersible mission. He is a qualified person for polymetallic nodules and a Registered Member of SME.

“Mr. McConnell’s depth of expertise in marine geoscience and his leadership in polymetallic nodule exploration significantly strengthens our exploration capabilities,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “His experience across government, industry, and offshore operations will be instrumental as Deep Sea Minerals advances its exploration programs and builds a leading position in the responsible development of critical seabed minerals.”

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that are relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.