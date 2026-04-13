ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 06-Apr-26 - - - 07-Apr-26 22,389 €1,116.57 €24,998,814 08-Apr-26 20,806 €1,201.72 €25,002,914 09-Apr-26 20,643 €1,210.91 €24,996,799 10-Apr-26 18,050 €1,256.70 €22,683,448

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 28 January 2026, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

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