Take 5 Oil Change Expands in Amarillo with Opening of Fourth Location

AMARILLO, Texas, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its newest Amarillo shop at 5620 S Soncy St. The new location marks the brand’s fourth shop in Amarillo, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Opening this shop reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting local drivers,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “We’re focused on delivering fast, reliable service that makes car care easier and more convenient for the community.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

"This has been one of the most anticipated Take 5 openings in the Amarillo community,” said Brandon Neal, District Manager at Take 5 Oil Change. “As our fourth location in the area, it reflects both the strong demand for our service and our commitment to continued growth here. With a store manager who brings 16 years of experience, we’re proud to be a part of the community and look forward to serving our neighbors for years to come.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.



ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com/.







New Take 5 Oil Change in Amarillo

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b442f56d-6057-4f66-959e-978d7458397d