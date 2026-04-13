Nanox Signs Distribution Agreement with Digital X-Ray Imaging to Expand Nanox.ARC Adoption in Arkansas

Fourth distribution agreement of 2026 strengthens Nanox’s U.S. commercial momentum

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ NNOX), a leader in innovative medical imaging technology, today announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Nanox Impact Inc., has signed a new distribution agreement with Digital X-Ray Imaging Inc., a leading diagnostic imaging provider serving healthcare facilities across Arkansas.

The agreement will support the deployment of the Nanox.ARC, an FDA-cleared, multisource digital tomosynthesis system that makes 3D imaging possible in more clinical settings at a lower cost and reduced radiation dose compared to traditional CT.

Under the terms of the agreement, Digital X-Ray Imaging (DXI) will market, install and support the Nanox.ARC across its regional network of major health systems in Arkansas, including leading hospital networks in the Little Rock area.

Today’s announcement marks the fourth U.S. distribution collaboration entered in 2026 featuring the Nanox.ARC, following Integrity Medical Service, Inc, Elite Surgical Technologies, and Imperial Imaging Technology.

DXI brings more than three decades of experience serving hospitals, orthopedic practices, and outpatient clinics throughout Arkansas. The company maintains a statewide team of factory-trained, certified service engineers, enabling local installation and ongoing support. Having supported customers through successive generations of imaging technology, DXI adds the Nanox.ARC to a portfolio that spans hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and outpatient providers. “Expanding our U.S. channel partner network with experienced, regionally dominant distributors is a core pillar of our commercial execution strategy, as we continue to advance the long-term goal for adoption of digital tomosynthesis as a primary imaging option,” said Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chairman of Nanox. “DXI brings decades of market credibility, strong service infrastructure, and direct access to high-quality health systems in Arkansas. DXI’s longstanding relationships with healthcare leadership and policymakers create a streamlined path into complex health systems, helping reduce sales cycle friction and accelerate clinical evaluations.”

“The Nanox.ARC offers a practical solution for providers seeking access to 3D imaging when CT may be clinically unnecessary, without the cost and infrastructure burden of traditional CT systems.,” said Drew Baxter, President of Digital X-Ray Imaging. “We see strong interest in the Nanox.ARC across our customer base because this technology addresses both the economic and operational realities our customers face.”

About Digital X-Ray Imaging Inc.

Digital X-Ray Imaging Inc. is a privately held diagnostic imaging provider serving hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices across Arkansas. DXI is recognized for its customer service driven culture and comprehensive service and support capabilities. Additional information is available at www.dximg.com.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world’s transition to preventive health care by delivering an integrated, end-to-end medical imaging and healthcare services platform.

Nanox combines affordable imaging hardware, advanced AI-based solutions, cloud-based software, access to remote radiology, health IT solutions, and a marketplace to enable earlier detection, improved clinical efficiency, and broader access to care.

Nanox’s vision is to expand the reach of medical imaging both within and beyond traditional hospital settings by providing a seamless solution from scan to interpretation and beyond. By leveraging proprietary digital X-ray technology, AI-driven analytics, and a clinically driven approach, Nanox aims to enhance the efficiency of routine imaging workflows, support early detection of disease, and improve patient outcomes.

The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC, a cost-effective, 3D multi-source digital tomosynthesis imaging system designed for ease of use and scalability; Nanox.AI, a suite of AI-based algorithms that augment the interpretation of routine CT imaging to identify early signs often associated with chronic disease; Nanox.CLOUD, a cloud-based platform for secure data management, storage, and advanced imaging analytics; Nanox.MARKETPLACE and USARAD Holdings, which provide access to remote radiology and cardiology experts and comprehensive teleradiology services; and Nanox Health IT, which combines deep healthcare IT expertise with leading technology partners to deliver RIS, PACS, AI, dictation, and secure infrastructure solutions that streamline workflows and support safer, more efficient care delivery.

By integrating imaging technology, AI, cloud infrastructure, clinical expertise, a marketplace, and health information technology, Nanox seeks to lower barriers to adoption, improve utilization, and advance preventive care worldwide. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC, the ability to realize the expected benefits of its recent acquisitions and the projected business prospects of the Company and the acquired companies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information the Company has when those statements are made or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to (i) Nanox’s ability to complete development of the Nanox System; (ii) Nanox’s ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; (iii) Nanox’s expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its technology, the Nanox.ARC and Nanox.CLOUD from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; (iv) Nanox’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, brand recognition, the ability of the acquired companies to grow and manage growth profitably and retain their key employees; (v) Nanox’s ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; (vi) the market acceptance of the Nanox System and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; (vii) Nanox’s expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; (viii) Nanox’s ability to conduct business globally; (ix) changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces; (x) risks related to the current war between Israel and Hamas and any worsening of the situation in Israel; (xi) risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises, among other things; and (xii) potential litigation associated with our transactions.

For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Nanox’s actual results to differ from those contained in the Forward-Looking Statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in Nanox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare (US)

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Healthcare

mike.cavanaugh@icrhealthcare.com