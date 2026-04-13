88 Energy to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference April 16th

PERTH, Australia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 88 Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: EEENF| ASX: 88E | AIM: 88E), based in Perth Australia, focused on Oil and Gas Exploration on the Alaskan North Slope, today announced that Managing Director, Ashley Gilbert and Exploration Manager Ric Jason, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 16th, 2026.

DATE: April 16th

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Expanded Alaskan North Slope footprint in Q4 2025, covering 34,560 gross acres in two high profile areas:



1) South Prudhoe (immediately South of Prudhoe Bay the largest oilfield in North America and sharing similar reservoir characteristics of nearby producing fields)

2) Kad River East project, lying east of the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline System (TAPS)

Licensed 3D seismic data survey’s over both new projects in Q1 2026.

Prospective Resource Report for South Prudhoe of 2U gross unrisked 507 MMbbls of Oil and Natural Gas liquids (NGLs) (422 MMbbls net).

Commenced planning and permitting for the high-impact, multi-zone Augusta-1 exploration well at South Prudhoe scheduled to spud in Q1 2027. Augusta-1 targets the stacked Ivishak and Kuparuk reservoirs with 2U gross unrisked prospective resource of 64 MMbbls of oil and NGLs (53.7 MMbbls net).

88 Energy is targeting a farmout for drilling of the Augusta-1 exploration well, with multiple parties actively engaged in the farmout process and evaluating the data room.

The Company’s quarter-end cash balance was boosted by a A$5 million (before costs) equity placement completed in March 2026, with funds received in April 2026, accelerating pre-drilling activities for Augusta-1 including drill rig contracting.



About 88 Energy

88 Energy is a multi-listed oil and gas exploration company with a North American focus on assets that are strategically located proximal to infrastructure.

88E has operator exploration and appraisal projects in onshore Alaska and non-operator exploration in onshore Namibia. The Company has been operating on the North Slope of Alaska since 2015, successfully drilling multiple exploration wells and acquiring extensive seismic data across a large acreage position.

The Augusta-1 exploration well is the highest priority target within the Company’s portfolio because it represents a material, relatively low-risk and near-term value creation opportunity.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

88 Energy Ltd

Ashley Gilbert

Managing Director

+61 8 9485 0990

investor-relations@88energy.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com