Wrap Announces R&D Expansion into Net-Based Drone Interdiction, Advancing Non-Lethal Public Safety Capabilities

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in Non-Lethal Response (“NLR”) and public safety technology, today announced a strategic research and development initiative focused on net-based drone capture technologies, expanding the Company’s NLR platform into aerial interdiction for public safety, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and defense-adjacent applications.

The initiative builds on Wrap’s Kevlar-based cassette technology, originally developed for the BolaWrap® platform, and extends that architecture into new aerial payload configurations designed to support the safe interdiction of unmanned aerial system (“UAS”) threats in complex environments. Wrap’s development efforts are focused on both drone-to-drone interception and air-to-ground non-lethal deployment concepts, expected to create a scalable capability intended for use in populated and infrastructure-sensitive settings where traditional counter-UAS approaches may present elevated operational and collateral risk.

Wrap believes this initiative reflects a natural extension of its broader NLR strategy: applying non-lethal control concepts to emerging operational environments where agencies need safer, more precise, and more accountable intervention options. As human-machine interaction becomes a more significant part of public safety and security operations, the Company believes those interactions should begin with Non-Lethal Response.

Expanding the Kevlar-Based Cassette Platform

Wrap’s current research efforts include:

Net-based payloads designed for aerial capture and entanglement of target drones

Adaptation of Kevlar cord systems for broader capture geometries and dynamic engagement scenarios

Multi-payload drone configurations intended to enable multiple capture opportunities within a single sortie

Scalable cassette designs to support different mission profiles across law enforcement, corrections, critical infrastructure, and other security-sensitive environments

The Company believes this modular approach can extend a proven law enforcement platform into new domains without introducing unnecessary complexity, while supporting faster iteration across multiple deployment formats and operational use cases.

Designed for Public Safety Environments

Wrap’s aerial capture strategy is being developed with a focus on safer use in domestic and international public safety settings. The Company believes this approach may offer several potential advantages, including:

physical capture rather than destructive defeat

avoidance of RF interference in communications-sensitive civilian environments

reduced uncontrolled debris over populated areas

support for lawful intervention pathways aligned with agency policy, operational doctrine, and use-of-force frameworks

These attributes may become increasingly important as agencies evaluate alternatives to traditional counter-UAS methods that may be less suitable for urban, crowded, or infrastructure-sensitive environments.

Wrap’s development roadmap also includes concepts intended to support multi-drone interdiction from a single platform. The Company believes the ability to deploy multiple net payloads in sequence or rapid succession could improve mission flexibility, create redundant capture opportunities, and better support operational readiness in environments involving repeated or coordinated drone incursions.

The Company is seeing growing interest in its expanding public safety platform as agencies, partners, and end users evaluate new ways to address drone-related threats across law enforcement, first response, public venues, energy and critical infrastructure, and government-related environments. Wrap believes its broader NLR approach of combining tools, training, and policy-aligned implementation positions the Company to play a meaningful role in the next generation of non-lethal public safety technologies.

Wrap’s expansion into aerial interdiction represents another step in its mission to define and deliver Non-Lethal Response as a system, not a standalone tool. The Company believes public safety requires more than a device-only solution, particularly as drone-enabled operations and autonomous systems continue to expand. Wrap’s R&D roadmap is intended to support that future by extending safer, lawful, and more scalable intervention options both on the ground and in the air.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap's BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap® 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap's commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

WrapReality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, WrapReality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, WrapReality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Wrap's planned future products, expansions, initiatives, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, expected market opportunities and outcomes related to Wrap's products to increase officer and public safety. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's listing standards; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

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