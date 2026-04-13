Glacier Fresh Showcases Next-Generation Water Filtration Solutions at CMPX 2026

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Fresh, a North American brand focused on accessible, high-performance home water filtration, presented its latest innovations at the Canadian Mechanical & Plumbing Exposition 2026, highlighting a new generation of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of homeowners, contractors, and distribution partners.

As Canada`s largest national trade show for the HVACR and plumbing industries, CMPX serves as a central hub for emerging technologies, regulatory developments, and product innovation. Against this backdrop, Glacier Fresh`s presence underscored a broader industry shift: water filtration is no longer a niche upgrade, but a critical component of modern home infrastructure.

Rising demand for better water in North American homes





Across North America, growing awareness around water quality is reshaping homeowners expectations. Concerns about chlorine, aging infrastructure, and emerging contaminants have driven increased interest in reliable, in-home filtration solutions.

At the same time, today`s consumers are placing equal importance on convenience, cost efficiency, and sustainability. The result is a rapidly evolving market where performance alone is no longer enough—products must also be practical, adaptable, and easy to integrate into everyday life.

CMPX 2026 reflected this shift clearly, with water filtration positioned at the intersection of health, home improvement, and environmental responsibility.

Showcasing innovation designed for real-world living

At this year’s exhibition, Glacier Fresh presented a comprehensive lineup of residential water filtration solutions , including reverse osmosis (RO) systems, ultrafiltration (UF) systems, and countertop water dispensers.

Rather than focusing solely on technical performance, the brand emphasized usability and real-world application. Each solution is designed to address common homeowner challenges, such as limited installation space, complex setup processes, and ongoing maintenance concerns.

From compact urban apartments to single-family homes, the systems showcased by Glacier Fresh reflect a growing demand for solutions that are both high-performing and adaptable to diverse living environments.

Bridging industry innovation and everyday application





While trade shows like CMPX highlight cutting-edge advancements, a key challenge remains: translating those innovations into solutions that homeowners can realistically adopt.

Glacier Fresh’s approach centers on bridging that gap—bringing industry-grade filtration technology into formats that are accessible, user-friendly, and aligned with everyday routines.

This includes:

Streamlined installation processes that reduce reliance on professional setup.

Space-efficient designs such as U06 under sink ultrafiltration water filter suitable for modern kitchens.

suitable for modern kitchens. Systems engineered for consistent, long-term performance.



By focusing on practical implementation, Glacier Fresh aims to make advanced water filtration more attainable for a wider range of households.

Aligning with key industry trends





The solutions presented by Glacier Fresh closely align with several major trends highlighted throughout CMPX 2026:

Health-focused filtration that addresses a broader spectrum of contaminants.

that addresses a broader spectrum of contaminants. Compact and flexible system design for smaller or multi-use living spaces.

for smaller or multi-use living spaces. DIY-friendly installation that reduces cost and complexity.

that reduces cost and complexity. Sustainable alternatives to bottled water consumption.

to bottled water consumption. Integration into daily lifestyle routines, from drinking water to cooking applications.



These trends reflect a shift away from one-size-fits-all systems toward more personalized, user-centric solutions.

Technology, certification, and consumer trust

As water filtration becomes more central to home health and safety, product credibility is increasingly tied to recognized standards and certifications.

Glacier Fresh emphasized that its full product line has been enhanced to meet NSF/ANSI 42 and NSF/ANSI 372 standards—benchmarks that address chlorine reduction, taste and odor improvement, and lead-free material compliance.

These certifications play an important role in building consumer confidence, offering assurance that filtration systems perform as intended while meeting established safety requirements. In an increasingly crowded market, verified performance and material integrity are key differentiators for both consumers and industry professionals.

Thought leadership from within the industry





The importance of water quality extends beyond the consumer experience to impact system performance, maintenance, and long-term cost.

William Wu, co-founder of Glacier Fresh, recently explored this topic in an article published in Plumbing & HVAC Canada, one of the industry’s leading trade publications.

“Water quality doesn’t just affect what comes out of the tap,” Wu noted. “It influences how systems perform over time, how often maintenance is required, and the overall value homeowners receive. Filtration should simplify the experience—not add complexity.”

This perspective reflects a broader industry understanding: effective water treatment solutions must balance performance with usability.

A complete product system ecosystem for modern households





Rather than offering isolated products, Glacier Fresh is building a connected ecosystem of filtration solutions to meet different household needs:

Reverse osmosis systems for advanced, multi-stage purification.

for advanced, multi-stage purification. Ultrafiltration systems for efficient, everyday filtration.

for efficient, everyday filtration. Countertop solutions Like Coolon cold water dispenser for flexibility and ease of use.



This ecosystem approach allows homeowners to select solutions based on space, usage, and performance requirements—without compromising on quality or reliability.

Expanding opportunities for distribution and partnerships

As demand for home water filtration continues to grow, Glacier Fresh is also expanding its network of distribution and retail partnerships across North America.

The company’s product strategy—focused on ease of installation, consumer-friendly design, and certified performance—positions it as a strong partner for wholesalers, retailers, and contractors seeking solutions that align with current market expectations.

CMPX 2026 provided a valuable platform for building these relationships and exploring new opportunities for collaboration across the industry.

Looking ahead: the future of home water filtration

The innovation and conversations at CMPX 2026 point to a clear future for the industry—one where water filtration is seamlessly integrated into everyday living. For Glacier Fresh, this means continuing to invest in technologies and designs that prioritize accessibility, performance, and user experience. As homeowner expectations evolve, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that make clean water simpler, more reliable, and more widely available.

About Glacier Fresh





Glacier Fresh is a North American water filtration brand dedicated to providing clean, safe, and convenient water solutions for modern homes. Its product lineup includes reverse osmosis systems, ultrafiltration systems, countertop dispensers, and the filtration solutions designed to combine performance, ease of use, and long-term value. Glacier Fresh is committed to delivering products that meet recognized safety standards while supporting healthier, more sustainable living.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email: support@glacierfreshfilter.com

Website: https://www.glacierfreshfilter.com/

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

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