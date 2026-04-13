RELM LAUNCHES KIDNAP AND RANSOM INSURANCE FOR DIGITAL ASSET AND CANNABIS EXECS AMID SURGE IN PHYSICAL THREATS

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance , the leading specialty insurer supporting emerging and innovative industries like web3, crypto, cannabis, and the space economy, today announced the launch of its Kidnap and Ransom (K&R) insurance product. This high-impact solution is specifically designed to protect individuals and organizations in the digital asset and cannabis sectors from a growing spectrum of physical threats, including kidnap, extortion, malicious detention, and other crisis events.

The launch comes amid heightened personal security concerns in the wake of a surge of targeted attacks and abductions involving cryptocurrency holders, founders, and executives. Recent attacks against high-profile individuals in the US, UK, and Europe involved home invasions, physical coercion, and ransom demands (all in connection with digital wealth), driving unprecedented demand for specialized K&R coverage.

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“From web3 founders to cannabis operators, our clients are navigating an evolving threat landscape,” said Joseph Ziolkowski, CEO and Founder of Relm Insurance. “Our K&R solution is designed to meet those risks head on, combining expansive coverage with expert-led crisis response and security consultation. We are not just selling insurance, we are enabling operational continuity and personal safety in uncertain times and moments of vulnerability.”

Comprehensive Protection with Immediate Response

Relm’s K&R solution is built in partnership with a third-party industry leader in personnel security and crisis response. This union is crucial as it gives Relm’s clients immediate access to a team of Security Response Directors. This dedicated crisis team has over 200 years’ combined crisis experience, has handled over 1600 incidents, and draws from roles in global security, special forces, law enforcement, journalism, various government agencies, and corporate intelligence.

To deploy at a moment’s notice in any country, this multilingual team is strategically located across the US, Colombia, Mexico, the UK, France, Portugal, Nigeria, and Spain.

Leveraging this industry leader’s expertise, Relm’s K&R product will be supported by a 24/7 operations center, covering a wide range of incidents, including:

Kidnap.

Extortion.

Threats.

Disappearance.

Express or virtual kidnap.

Malicious detention.

Hijack and hostage crises.

Evacuation due to credible threat.

Ensuring Pre-incident Readiness

With a 10% Risk Mitigation Allowance (RMA), through which clients can access proactive, pre-incident support like training, security awareness, and crisis planning with an onboarding process that includes:

A welcome pack with 24/7 hotline access.

Tailored pre-incident briefings and threat awareness sessions.

Optional in-person or virtual consultations to assess global exposure.

“In crisis response, speed is critical but proactive planning can be transformational,” Ziolkowski emphasized. “By understanding our clients’ risk profiles, we can act decisively and effectively.”

Addressing a New Class of Risk

Both digital asset and cannabis industries face outsized exposure to physical risk.

Crypto leaders are frequently doxxed, publicly associated with token holdings, or exposed via leaks, making them targets for extortion, break-ins and ransom schemes.

Cannabis operators, due to banking constraints, often manage large volumes of physical cash and secure facilities, making them susceptible to threat actors seeking quick access.

Relm’s K&R policy is designed to address these vulnerabilities, offering customized protection for executives, founders, and personnel in frontier sectors where conventional insurers are either absent or ineffective.

-ENDS-

About Relm Insurance

The Relm Insurance group of companies comprises Relm Insurance Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries and next-generation technologies, and its affiliates. Relm Insurance was launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to high-growth markets and plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record makes it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm Insurance Ltd. has earned a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A, Exceptional’ from Demotech.