Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 15 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 3 April 2026104,283668.3769,699,813  
Monday, 6 April 2026---  
Tuesday, 7 April 20261,000659.00659,000  
Wednesday, 8 April 20261,000663.20663,200  
Thursday, 9 April 20261,000664.00664,000  
Friday, 10 April 20261,000669.00669,000  
In the period 6 April 2026 - 10 April 20264,000663.802,655,200  
Accumulated until 10 April 2026108,283668.2072,355,013  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,346,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.38% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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Attachments

SBB2026 Week 15 2026-04-13 FBM26-20 SBB-w15 ENG
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