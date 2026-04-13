Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 15 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 3 April 2026 104,283 668.37 69,699,813 Monday, 6 April 2026 - - - Tuesday, 7 April 2026 1,000 659.00 659,000 Wednesday, 8 April 2026 1,000 663.20 663,200 Thursday, 9 April 2026 1,000 664.00 664,000 Friday, 10 April 2026 1,000 669.00 669,000 In the period 6 April 2026 - 10 April 2026 4,000 663.80 2,655,200 Accumulated until 10 April 2026 108,283 668.20 72,355,013 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,346,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.38% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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