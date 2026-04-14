Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates DermCare Management Data Breach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the DermCare Management data breach. On February 26, 2025, DermCare Management detected unauthorized network activity.

Key Facts About DermCare Management

DermCare Management is a Florida-based company that helps dermatology and aesthetic clinics operate across Florida, Texas, California, and Virginia.

On February 26, 2025, DermCare Management identified suspicious activity on its computer network. An investigation, concluded on March 2, 2026, revealed that between February 14 and 26, 2025, an unauthorized third party accessed or obtained specific patient information.

The exposed information includes names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, credit and debit card information, financial account information, and medical information. It is currently unclear how many individuals have been affected.

Are You Affected by DermCare Management Data Breach?

If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the DermCare Management breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the DermCare Management incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps





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