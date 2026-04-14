Crypto News: Pepeto Project Growth Update While Bull Run Loads and Bitcoin Price Prediction Turns Bullish

Dubai, UAE, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news on Pepeto is moving faster than anything this presale cycle has produced. Whales keep stacking in at record speed, daily entries from large holders are climbing hard, and the project is pulling interest from buyers who normally do not touch anything under a $1 billion cap. The Binance listing is locked in, the exchange already runs, and the pace this presale fills tells you the smartest money in crypto already made its choice.

Meanwhile, Strategy just bought 13,927 BTC for $1 billion in one week per CoinDesk, lifting total holdings to 780,897 coins, and JP Morgan still holds the Bitcoin price prediction at $170,000.

This crypto news piece covers why the BTC outlook keeps pointing higher after the biggest corporate purchase of the year and why whales are choosing Pepeto while the window is still open.

Crypto news Pepeto Project Growth While Bitcoin Price Holds Bullish Signaling Bull Run

Pepeto entries from large buyers keep growing while the wider market watches a historic corporate bet play out, and the clearest way to understand why is to follow what is driving BTC right now. The Bitcoin price climbed to $74,300 after Strategy filed its latest 8-K with the SEC, and the crypto news underneath that number tells an even bigger story. Michael Saylor posted “think bigger” on April 12 per CoinDesk, the exact signal that showed up before every major buy since 2020. BTC has held above $70,000, the floor that caught every pullback since March. Long-term holders now control 78% of BTC supply, a new all-time record, and exchange balances dropped to their lowest point in six years, which means sellers are running dry even as the BTC forecast gets louder.

Strategy only needs 2.05% annual BTC return to cover every dividend and interest cost per CoinDesk. At its current pace above 40,000 coins per month, total holdings pass 800,000 before April ends. When the biggest corporate buyer in history adds a billion dollars in a single week while sitting on $14.5 billion in paper losses per Yahoo Finance, that is belief no chart pattern can match.

JP Morgan holds the Bitcoin price prediction at $170,000. Strategy loaded 89,618 BTC in Q1 2026, its second biggest quarter on record, and spot ETFs pulled $471 million in one session on April 6. The CLARITY Act markup targets late April, and a pass would push BTC higher by classifying BTC as a commodity. At $74,300, BTC sits at 2.3x to that target, strong for a large cap but not the kind of return that rewrites anyone’s life.

That distance is where presales step in, and the crypto news around whales flooding Pepeto during extreme fear proves the smartest capital already locked its position.

Pepeto Stands Out as Bitcoin Price Draws Institutional Conviction

What Pepeto built is the reason those wallets moved without a second thought. One exchange layer connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana where fees vanish, every token trades on a single screen, and AI screens every transaction for scams before it goes through. Every swap on PepetoSwap drives buying pressure straight into the token, the same model that carried BNB from a small utility coin to $90 billion. The Pepe ecosystem cofounder who took a token above $7 billion runs the team, SolidProof audited every contract, and 184% APY staking pays holders while the Binance listing gets closer by the day.

What sets Pepeto apart is what the wallet data says without a single word. When addresses that normally hold only BTC and ETH start entering a presale at Fear Index 15, that is not retail noise, that is smart money betting big ahead of a confirmed listing.

Meme coin history proves this pattern delivers. Dogecoin hit $90 billion without a single product behind it and just one viral push. Rob, a warehouse worker featured in Fortune, put $8,000 into Shiba Inu in 2021 and walked away with $1.5 million before leaving his job forever. Pepeto brings that same explosive energy backed by three working products, and whales entering at this speed during extreme fear only happens when deep, serious belief sits behind every dollar.

Conclusion

Once the Bitcoin price clears its all-time high, every altcoin catches the wave right behind it. That crypto news pattern played out through every cycle without a single miss. No project today holds what Pepeto holds: a presale still live, whales stacking bigger positions each week, and a Binance listing confirmed while the market stays pinned at Fear Index 15. Rob, the guy who changed his entire future with SHIB, did not sit around waiting for the perfect setup. He moved while the door was open and the crowd had not shown up. That is the exact window sitting at the Pepeto presale right now.

The wallet entries building each week mean the presale could shut any morning with no warning, and the second it does, today’s entry point disappears permanently. The wallets getting in now hold the position that could turn a few hundred dollars into the kind of return Rob locked in. The ones who wait just watch the listing go live and carry that weight through the rest of the cycle. The crypto news is clear and the big wallets have already moved. The only thing left to decide is who follows them before the door closes.

Click Here To Join The Pepeto Presale Before The Binance Listing

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction target for 2026?

JP Morgan holds the Bitcoin price prediction at $170,000 backed by ETF demand and corporate buying. Strategy owns 780,897 BTC after adding 13,927 coins in April alone.

Is Pepeto a safe presale to enter before listing?

Pepeto passed a full SolidProof audit on every smart contract and raised over $9.02 million. Three working products are built and ready ahead of the confirmed Binance listing.



