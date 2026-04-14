NAFA’s 2026 Media Day Highlights Groundbreaking Innovations and Industry Advances

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Day was back again at this year’s NAFA Fleet Management Association’s annual Institute & Expo on the shores of Lake Erie. The event provided a dynamic platform for ten leading companies to share breaking news, innovations and important announcements with industry reporters. Participants showcased a range of industry advancements in AI, data analytics, security, safety and more.

"Media Day continues to be a cornerstone of NAFA’s Institute & Expo, providing a great opportunity for industry leaders to showcase their latest innovations and engage directly with the media," said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. "The exciting announcements and groundbreaking solutions shared today highlight the fleet industry’s commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of fleet management in both government and corporate operations."

Below is a look at the breaking news presented during NAFA’s I&E Media Day 2026:

Collective Data: Launched embedded AI capabilities in its fleet and asset management platform with an "Ask Anything" interface and automated work orders.

Launched embedded AI capabilities in its fleet and asset management platform with an "Ask Anything" interface and automated work orders. Morgan Olson: Introduced the Kestrel Work Truck on JEEP Gladiator, a new compact and rugged work truck design.

Introduced the Kestrel Work Truck on JEEP Gladiator, a new compact and rugged work truck design. Chevin: Unveiled a new FleetWave with a revolutionary, adaptable dashboard experience for fleet professionals.

Unveiled a new FleetWave with a revolutionary, adaptable dashboard experience for fleet professionals. Motorq: Introduced Fuse, an AI layer of its platform that proactively surfaces issues with the greatest financial impact to reduce avoidable costs.

Introduced Fuse, an AI layer of its platform that proactively surfaces issues with the greatest financial impact to reduce avoidable costs. WEX: Launched EV At-Home with Vehicle Fraud Protection, enhancing its charging solution for take-home vehicles with verified charging sessions.

Launched EV At-Home with Vehicle Fraud Protection, enhancing its charging solution for take-home vehicles with verified charging sessions. Fleetio: Introduced Fleet Map, a source-agnostic, map-based view combining real-time asset locations, maintenance status, and service providers.

Introduced Fleet Map, a source-agnostic, map-based view combining real-time asset locations, maintenance status, and service providers. Car Keys Express: Introduced a new mobile fleet key management app to simplify ordering and managing replacement keys by scanning VINs from the lot.

Introduced a new mobile fleet key management app to simplify ordering and managing replacement keys by scanning VINs from the lot. RTA: The Fleet Success Company: Introduced Sublet Invoice Capture, an AI-enabled feature to simplify capturing outside work costs and create structured work orders.

Introduced Sublet Invoice Capture, an AI-enabled feature to simplify capturing outside work costs and create structured work orders. Samsara: Launched Samsara Commercial Navigation, a safe, simple GPS solution with turn-by-turn directions and preferred fuel vendor routing.

Launched Samsara Commercial Navigation, a safe, simple GPS solution with turn-by-turn directions and preferred fuel vendor routing. HammerHead Armor: Announced the Oklahoma Highway Patrol selected and standardized the Guardian Series vehicle protection system across its fleet.

For more information about NAFA and upcoming events, please visit www.nafa.org.

This year’s sponsors include: American Honda Motor Co., AssetWorks, BlackVue, Driverge Vehicle Innovations, Enterprise Fleet Management, Fleetio, Geotab, Holman, Hyundai Motor America, Inspiration Fleet, IntelliShift, JJ Kane Auctions, KeyTrak, Legend, Merchants Fleet, Motive, Motus, RTA The Fleet Success Company, Samsara, Stellantis Pro One, Voyager Mastercard, Wheels and Whelen Engineering.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .