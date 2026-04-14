eToro launches eToro App Store, its AI-enabled application ecosystem for trading and investing

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro, the trading and investing platform, today announced the launch of the eToro App Store, a marketplace enabling investors and developers to build, share and access trading and analytics applications directly within the eToro platform.

Bringing together developers, startups, Pro Investors and everyday investors, the eToro App Store forms the foundation of a new builders economy for investing, where financial innovation can be created, shared and scaled across eToro’s global community of millions of investors.

A dedicated portal for builders

Alongside the App Store, eToro is introducing a builders portal , giving third-party developers, quantitative strategists and partners with structured access to eToro’s APIs, agent skills, MCP server, CLI tooling, plus technical documentation and other development resources.

Through this portal, partners and builders can develop and distribute applications to millions of users via eToro’s global platform. Users can also create and publish their own tools using AI-powered, no-code capabilities, enabling them to transform their expertise into scalable solutions and reach a global audience.

Apps ready to explore

Users can discover applications by category or featured listings and install them in a single click. At launch, the eToro App Store will feature a selection of applications designed to enhance the investing experience through additional tools, automation, and insights.

Apps build on eToro plug into core platform capabilities including:

Algorithmic trading – execute trades programmatically with low-latency order placement

– execute trades programmatically with low-latency order placement Social analytics – analyse the performance of Pro Investors and Smart Portfolios

– analyse the performance of Pro Investors and Smart Portfolios Market monitors – stream price data across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities and more

– stream price data across crypto, stocks, ETFs, commodities and more Portfolio tools – configure rule-based rebalancing and track P&L across your portfolios

– configure rule-based rebalancing and track P&L across your portfolios Smart watchlists – retrieve and manage private and public watchlists

– retrieve and manage private and public watchlists Feeds & community integrations – access user and instrument feeds, or publish posts directly from your app.





Commenting on the launch, Yoni Assia, Co-Founder and CEO of eToro, said: “Investing has always evolved with technology, but AI is accelerating that in ways we couldn’t have imagined a few years ago. The eToro App Store opens up financial innovation to anyone with an idea. Developers and quants finally have a direct line to millions of retail investors, and those investors finally get the more flexible and user-designed tools they’ve always wanted. That’s what opening up financial innovation really looks like.”

The eToro App Store is being rolled out to users in eligible markets, with expanded functionality and additional app categories planned throughout the year.

Contacts

Media - pr@etoro.com

About eToro

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

Disclaimers:

Availability of the above-mentioned products and services may vary by jurisdiction and country, for example not all of these products and services are currently available to US users.

Applications may transmit automated trade instructions that execute at speed. Automated or AI-enabled tools may result in rapid and substantial financial losses.

The eToro ecosystem of applications (Public API, Vibe Coding, and App Store) is a neutral technology infrastructure and does not provide investment advice, portfolio management, discretionary trading, or other fiduciary services. Third-party applications operate independently. Use it at your sole risk. By clicking and trying the eToro ecosystem of applications, you accept and are subject to the Builders’ Economy Terms of Use and Risk Disclosure .

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

eToro is a group of companies that are authorised and regulated in their respective jurisdictions. The regulatory authorities overseeing eToro include: