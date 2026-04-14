NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Broad Shift Toward Energy Independence

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Energy Security in a Shifting World: Why New Supply Frontiers Matter,” featuring Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/7YMwi

To read the original editorial, visit https://nnw.fm/ACNEr

Data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights that while diversification has improved, global oil markets remain interconnected, meaning disruptions anywhere can affect prices everywhere. This interconnectedness reinforces the strategic value of developing new, reliable sources of supply within politically stable regions.

In this context, Greenland Energy Company’s efforts to develop significant oil resources in Greenland represent part of a broader shift toward energy independence. By targeting large-scale reserves in a region aligned with Western interests, the company’s activities align with the growing urgency to secure long-term, stable energy supplies.

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland’s hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenlandEnergyCo.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/GLND.

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein other than statements of present or historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding Greenland Energy Company’s (the “Company”) future financial performance, business strategy, operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected benefits of the Company’s recent business combination, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “potential,” “predict,” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs regarding future events and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: (i) Exploration and Geological Risks, including the Company’s status as a development-stage company with no operating history, revenues, or proved reserves; the inherent uncertainty in prospective resource estimates, including that the 13 billion barrel estimate is based on undiscovered accumulations with no certainty of discovery or commercial viability; geological complexity arising from limited seismic data coverage, pervasive igneous intrusions, faulting patterns, and significant Tertiary uplift creating thermal maturity uncertainty; the fact that the basin has never produced a commercial discovery despite decades of study dating back to the 1970s, and a 2008 USGS report stating less than a 10% chance of containing a technically recoverable hydrocarbon accumulation; and high-cost frontier exploration with estimated well costs of $40 million for the first well and $20 million for subsequent wells; (ii) Operational and Environmental Risks, including the challenges of operating in a remote Arctic location with extreme climate, harsh weather, limited daylight, no existing infrastructure, and seasonal access windows for equipment and personnel; drilling hazards such as blowouts, equipment failures, well control events, environmental releases, and accidents inherent in oil and gas operations; reliance on third-party contractors; and climate change scrutiny, as operations in Greenland face increasing opposition from environmental groups and institutional investors due to Arctic drilling concerns; (iii) Regulatory and Political Risks, including the 2021 Greenland drilling moratorium, and while licenses are grandfathered, future regulatory changes could jeopardize operations; geopolitical tensions, including U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland and Greenland’s internal independence movements that could affect operations; permit requirements, as drilling requires Environmental Impact Assessment approval and Field Activities Application approval from Greenlandic authorities; and forfeiture risk, as failure to meet drilling milestones could result in loss of the Company’s right to earn working interests; (iv) Financial and Capital Risks, including significant capital requirements and the need for substantial funding beyond current resources to complete the drilling program; commodity price volatility, as oil, gas, and NGL prices are highly volatile and will heavily influence project viability; a long development timeline during which market conditions may change significantly before potential production, unlike short-cycle shale projects; going concern uncertainty and substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern without additional financing; and energy transition risk, as global demand for oil may decline due to electric vehicle adoption, renewable energy policies, and changing consumer preferences; and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Company’s Proxy Statement/Prospectus, dated February 18, 2026, in the section titled “Risk Factors”.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

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