Sintana Energy to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference April 16th

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy (OTCQX:SEUSF TSX-V:SEI AIM:SEI), an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin, today announced that Eytan Uliel, President, will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 16th, 2026

DATE: April 16th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company’s current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol “SEI”, in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol “SEI” and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol “SEUSF”.

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sintana Energy

Jonathan Paterson

IR

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com