Flock Safety Introduces Audit Assistance, Its Latest Trust & Compliance Tool, to Set A New Standard for Accountable Public Safety Technology

Atlanta, GA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock , the leading safety technology platform, today announced the launch of Trust & Compliance , a suite of products and services bringing together best-in-class data privacy controls, transparency tools, and accountability features under one unified system.

In a time where public safety technology has faced more scrutiny than ever before, Flock is the only company in the industry to dedicate significant resources to a dedicated Trust & Compliance program. Five states have already passed legislation related to Flock’s flagship product, Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology, and this program ensures the company is poised to meet the moment.

Central to this launch is the General Availability of a new industry-leading tool, Audit Assistance , which continuously monitors system activity and surfaces search patterns that fall outside an agency’s typical usage. With Audit Assistance, agency administrators will be able to proactively see when activity warrants a closer look, allowing them to review, document, and respond to potential concerns earlier.

While Flock has always retained audit records for every ALPR search, the auditing process has traditionally been manual, tedious, and reactive. Audit Assistance makes this process proactive, surfacing searches that might require further review directly for system administrators or command staff, saving time and shoring up trust around ALPR technology in communities.

Audit Assistance is built directly into the Flock platform and available to any agency at no additional cost, just like all of Flock’s Trust & Compliance products.

“This audit tool ensures every LPR search is accountable, transparent, and aligned with our department policies. By automating compliance we are strengthening public trust while advancing our use of technology to fight crime,” said Major Hudson Bull, Commander of the Fairfax County, VA Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Fairfax County PD was an early adopter and test user of the Audit Assistance tool.

“Flock is the only system we have that has ever built an algorithm that has notified us of any type of bias. We would love all our vendors to do that,” said Major Patrick Krieg of the Dunwoody, Georgia Police Department

Part of a Broader Commitment to Responsible Technology

Flock’s Trust & Compliance suite also includes tools like Offense Type requirements, Search Filters , sharing controls, public records request support, Transparency Portals, in-app policy workflows, and more. New tools will continue to roll out regularly to help agencies ensure their ALPR system remains aligned with their policy requirements and community values.

Trust & Compliance reflects Flock’s broader vision: that responsible public safety technology isn’t just about solving crime; it’s about building systems of oversight that allow communities to trust the tools their agencies use.

“Public safety technology should come with the same built-in accountability standards we expect from any other tool officers use on the job,” said Paige Todd, CPO and co-founder of Flock Safety. “We built Flock because we believe that safety is a fundamental right. In order for communities to truly be invested in the Flock platform, they have to trust its use. Trust & Compliance gives everyone confidence in the use of this technology.”

For more information on Trust & Compliance and Flock’s full suite of accountability tools, visit https://www.flocksafety.com/trust .