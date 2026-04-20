Six Abducted Children Recovered in Five Months in Colorado With Flock License Plate Reader Technology

Denver, CO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six abducted children are safe today because law enforcement in Colorado were able to find them quickly.

Between September 2025 and February 2026, agencies across the state used Flock License Plate Reader (LPR) technology to locate suspect vehicles and bring children home. In five cases, AMBER Alerts were issued. In another, officers found the child before an alert could even be issued.

When a child is taken, time is the difference between recovery and something far worse. In these cases, officers did not have to rely on chance. They had real leads.

On September 22, Boulder PD investigators used Flock LPR cameras to identify a suspect vehicle shortly after an AMBER Alert was issued, helping officers locate a teenage victim safe in Thornton.

“Our officers and detectives worked tirelessly all night following up on every lead, from interviewing witnesses to using Flock cameras to determine where this suspect could be,” Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said .

Just days later, on September 26, an LPR alert tracked a vehicle tied to another AMBER Alert from Thornton to Chaffee County, where the 14-year-old boy was safely recovered following a pursuit.

On November 26, a 13-year-old girl abducted in Utah was found in Larimer County after an AMBER Alert was issued. A Flock LPR camera detected the suspect’s vehicle near Fort Collins, narrowing the search and leading to her safe recovery.

“This successful recovery happened because officers acted quickly and coordinated across jurisdictions,” the Ogden Utah Police Department said . “Tools like LPRs are used widely across the United States. Their value is clearest when lives are at risk.”

On December 14, officers were working toward issuing an AMBER Alert for a stolen vehicle carrying a 14-month-old child. Before the alert could be issued, LPR alerts in Aurora flagged the vehicle as it entered the city. Officers tracked it in real time and recovered the child in under 10 minutes.

“Without this technology, this outcome could have looked very different,” the Aurora Police Department said .

On January 20, Colorado Springs Police issued an AMBER Alert after a vehicle was stolen with a two-year-old child inside. Investigators used LPR cameras to locate the vehicle and focus their search. Within hours, the child was found safe.

On February 13, officers in Commerce City issued an AMBER Alert and used Flock LPR cameras to identify the suspect vehicle and share that information with responding officers, helping locate the child and bring the situation to a safe end.

"These cases reflect a simple reality. When a child is taken, every minute matters," said Garrett Langley, Flock CEO and co-founder. "In Colorado, because of Flock, officers were able to act quickly, follow real leads, and bring six children home safely. That is the difference."