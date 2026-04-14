Crowd Street Expands Educational Webinar Series in Collaboration with Institutional Investment Consultant Callan

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing access to investment opportunities, today announced the second webinar in its new educational series in collaboration with investment consulting firm Callan . Among other topics, the webinar will provide an overview of the different types of private equity investments, and provide Crowd Street members with educational information on the state of the current market.

This series of webinars is part of Crowd Street’s ongoing collaboration with Callan, an well-established investment consulting firm that serves hundreds of institutional investors. Callan serves as a paid consultant to Crowd Street in connection with this webinar series among other services. The ongoing work between both companies reflect their shared commitment to helping individual investors better understand private market investing. The second webinar in the series will be presented by David Wong , Senior Vice President of Alternatives Consulting at Callan.

“Education is an incredibly important part of private market investing. As these investment opportunities gain popularity and accessibility for retail investors grows, knowledge is a valuable resource on the path to informed investing,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “In this ongoing collaboration with Callan, we are continuing to support that knowledge. And, with experts like David, Crowd Street members are getting an educational perspective from someone with decades of industry experience.”

This second webinar in the series will be hosted by David Wong, Senior Vice President of Alternatives Consulting at Callan. He joined the firm in 2023 with a focus on implementing private equity portfolios for the organization and its clients. Bringing over 25 years of experience in the investments space, David’s knowledge of private equity can help inform investors of all experience levels.

“Private equity is not a simple concept, nor are private markets generally,” said Wong. “With the insights shared in this webinar, our goal is to help Crowd Street members better understand the private equity market. I’m excited to bring my experience and to shed light on this ever-evolving asset class.”

Additional sessions in the webinar series will cover other major private market asset classes and feature executives from Callan:

May 5: Venture & Growth Investing with Ashley Kahn

Venture & Growth Investing with Ashley Kahn May 27: Understanding Real Assets with Christine Mays

The latest webinar series follows the recent announcement of Dave Kasouf joining as Crowd Street’s Chief Private Markets Officer . In his new role, Kasouf will work with Callan to oversee the firm’s processes for evaluating opportunities across alternative asset classes.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work and some key considerations for accredited investors.

Please note, private market investments involve significant risks, including illiquidity, loss of principal, and long holding periods.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

The webinar series and related materials are intended for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security. Private market investments involve significant risks, including illiquidity, loss of principal, and long holding periods, and are generally available only to accredited investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Crowd Street does not provide personalized investment advice, and nothing in this communication should be construed as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any particular investment. Investors should consult their own financial, tax, and legal advisors before making any investment decisions. Broker-dealer services in connection with the placement of securities are offered through CrowdStreet Capital LLC (Crowd Street Capital), a registered broker-dealer Member FINRA / SIPC .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad

crowdstreet@launchsquad.com

