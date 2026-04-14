SUSE Expands Cloud Elevate Program to Simplify Cloud Procurement on AWS and Google Cloud

LUXEMBOURG, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today updated its Cloud Elevate Program, a pillar of the SUSE One Partner Program, to simplify buying enterprise software. Customers can now buy SUSE mission-critical software directly through AWS and Google Cloud using their existing cloud credits.

"By expanding the Cloud Elevate Program, we are easing the procurement and consumption process that often slows down new projects," said Hayley Wienszczak, global head of ecosystem programs, SUSE. "This is about choice: giving our customers and partners the flexibility to buy and run SUSE software wherever they do business, without the headache of traditional billing."

By introducing new commercial frameworks for AWS and Google Cloud, SUSE is removing the traditional barriers of complex procurement, allowing customers to modernize their digital infrastructure with the same speed and ease as the cloud itself. These changes enable SUSE’s partners to help customers transition to the public cloud while continuing to use their preferred technology stacks and providers.

Modernizing How Enterprises Buy Software

As organizations transition to cloud-native environments, traditional procurement processes create bottlenecks. The expanded Cloud Elevate Program addresses these hurdles directly through two key updates:

AWS Private Offers through Distributors: Authorized distributors can now manage custom pricing while keeping billing consolidated under a single AWS account.

Authorized distributors can now manage custom pricing while keeping billing consolidated under a single AWS account. Google Cloud Marketplace Channel Private Offers: Partners can push discounted, tailored terms directly to a customer’s Google Cloud console.

Using Pre-Committed Cloud Spend

The program also addresses the challenge of managing annual spend commitments with cloud providers. The Cloud Elevate Program allows customers to use pre-committed cloud credits to fund infrastructure projects using SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) and SUSE Rancher Prime. This eases the procurement process for all parties and accelerates Time-To-Value (TTV) for customers.

Key benefits of this streamlined approach include:

40% Faster Sales: Deals move from initial intent to closing significantly faster.

Deals move from initial intent to closing significantly faster. 66% Less Admin Time: Standardized contracts eliminate the need to manage hundreds of individual vendor payments.

Standardized contracts eliminate the need to manage hundreds of individual vendor payments. 20 Days Earlier Deployment: Software is ready for engineering teams nearly three weeks sooner than through traditional channels.



About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in enterprise open source software, across Linux operating systems, Kubernetes container management, Edge solutions and AI. The majority of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to provide resilient infrastructure, enabling IT leaders to optimize cost and manage heterogeneous environments. SUSE collaborates with partners and communities to provide organizations with choices to maximize their current IT systems and innovate with next-generation technologies across traditional on-premises to cloud native, multi-cloud to edge and beyond. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Media contact:

rachel.romoff@suse.com