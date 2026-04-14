Obsidian Energy Continues to Mitigate Operational Risk with ISN

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Obsidian Energy Ltd (Obsidian Energy), a Canadian oil and gas producer, expanded its use of ISNetworld to address additional areas of contractor risk, including transportation carrier tracking.

“ISN delivers the structure and support needed to help simplify contractor management and ensure information is thoroughly verified,” said Jenna Adams, Manager, Health & Safety and Supply Chain at Obsidian Energy. “Partnering with ISN provides Obsidian Energy intuitive and easy to use tools and services to help set the industry standard for contractor management.”

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a portfolio of assets located in Western Canada. The company’s operations focus on the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the province of Alberta. Obsidian Energy leverages ISNetworld to review and verify core contractor data such as insurance, workers compensation, and safety programs. The company expanded its use of ISNetworld to include RAVS 360™ to assess contractors’ safety programs and safety culture, API integration with its internal procurement and ERP systems, single sign-on (SSO) to help ensure secure access for Obsidian Energy users, the Carrier tool to track and verify transportation carriers meet regulatory requirements, and CultureSight® to capture feedback from employees and contractors to help assess and improve safety culture. Obsidian Energy is also exploring additional ISNetworld capabilities to address areas such as subcontractor risk through SubTracker™ and broader operational risk areas including cybersecurity and financial compliance.

“ISN is proud to continue to support Obsidian Energy’s commitment to improving its contractor management processes and aligning with industry best practices,” said Kim Ritchie, Executive Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. “By leveraging ISNetworld, Obsidian Energy is building a scalable contractor management program and enhancing efficiency while supporting its commitment to safe and responsible operations across the supply chain.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily in the Peace River, Willesden Green, and Viking areas in Alberta. The Company’s business is to explore for, develop, and hold interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. For more information, visit obsidianenergy.com.