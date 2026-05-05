FirstLight Broadens Partnership With ISN® Across Additional Sites

DALLAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced FirstLight , an independent power producer, has extended its use of ISNetworld to operations in Québec and Ontario. ISN will continue to help FirstLight streamline contractor management and consistently communicate safety expectations across North America.

“By partnering with ISN, we can more consistently manage compliance across various local and federal regulations while maintaining safety standards throughout North America,” said Patty Goclowski, Director, Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) at FirstLight. “Implementing ISNetworld at additional FirstLight sites in Canada helps enable staff to focus on activities on-site while ensuring contractors meet both regulatory and insurance requirements before arrival, upholding rigorous safety expectations.”

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with offices in Montréal, Québec, and Oshawa, Ontario, FirstLight operates renewable energy assets encompassing hydro, solar, and battery energy storage. ISN helps support FirstLight’s goal of maintaining consistent safety standards through the use of ISNetworld tools and services. With the expansion to additional sites, the company will leverage ISNetworld’s Online Training tool to help ensure contractors complete orientation requirements prior to arriving onsite and RAVS 360™ to gain insights into contractors’ HSE program implementation and safety culture, helping improve visibility into contractor performance, streamline onboarding, and align with evolving regulatory frameworks at local and federal levels.

“ISN is proud to support FirstLight as it continues to expand its renewable energy footprint in Canada,” said Kim Ritchie, Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. “By using ISNetworld to help increase consistency of contractor compliance practices, FirstLight exemplifies a proactive commitment to safety, operational efficiency, and environmental stewardship across its portfolio.”

For more information about ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ® , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ® , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ® , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About FirstLight

FirstLight is a leading clean power producer, developer, and energy storage company serving North America. With a diversified portfolio that includes over 1.6 GW of operating renewable energy and energy storage technologies and a development pipeline with 4+ GW of solar, battery, hydro, and onshore and offshore wind projects, FirstLight specializes in hybrid solutions that pair hydroelectric, pumped-hydro storage, utility-scale solar, large-scale battery, and wind assets. The company’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of the electric grid by supporting the development, operation, and integration of renewable energy and storage to meet the world’s growing clean energy needs and deliver an electric system that is clean, reliable, affordable, and equitable. Based in Burlington, MA, with operating offices in Northfield, MA, New Milford, CT, Adrian, PA, Oshawa, ON, and Montréal, QC, FirstLight is a steward of more than 14,000 acres and hundreds of miles of shoreline along some of the most beautiful rivers and lakes in North America. To learn more, visit firstlight.energy.

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com