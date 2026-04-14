UPDATE: OMV to Present at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference April 16th

VIENNA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMV (OTCQX: OMVKY, OMVJF), the integrated energy, fuels and chemicals company based in Vienna, today announced that Corina Moza, CFA, Investor Relations Manager and Oliver Rosenthal, Investor Relations Manager will present live at the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 16th, 2026.

DATE: April 16th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 16. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company News

About OMV

It is our purpose to re-invent essentials for sustainable living. OMV is transitioning to become an integrated sustainable energy, fuels, and chemicals company. OMV is striving to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. In 2025, the company generated revenues of 24 billion euros with a talented workforce of around 22,300 employees worldwide. OMV’s key strategic shareholdings include a 51.2 percent stake in OMV Petrom and 50 percent in Borouge International. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and in the US on OTCQX (OMVKY, OMVJF). For more information, please visit www.omv.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Corina Moza, CFA

Investor Relations Manager

corina.moza@omv.com

Oliver Rosenthal

Investor Relations Manager

oliver.rosenthal@omv.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com