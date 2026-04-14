Vereigen Media Hosts Conduent Senior Marketing Manager Rebecca Halpern on “From the Source” Podcast

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-B2B demand generation company known for delivering verified, first-party data-driven leads that perform better than traditional leads, proudly announced the latest episode of its acclaimed podcast series “From the Source.” This installment features Rebecca Halpern, Senior Marketing Manager of Integrated Digital Solutions at Conduent. This episode brings forward a bold, unfiltered, expert-driven conversation on what truly drives results in modern B2B marketing and how most organizations are still getting wrong.

Hosted by Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media, From the Source is a podcast series designed for B2B marketers, demand generation leaders, and revenue-focused professionals who are seeking practical, real-world insights into building scalable B2B growth engines. Each episode goes beyond surface-level tactics moving deeper than just basic strategies to show how the best growth engines are created today, covering topics like intent data, aligning with stakeholders, and making content relevant.

Cutting Through The Noise With The New Tool: Relevance

In this latest podcast, Rebecca brings a sharp, experienced-backed perspective to the B2B marketer’s most persistent challenges: overwhelming volume of signals, ranging from AI-generated outreach to gated content strategies. The conversation highlights a critical shift towards success aligning relevance and timing as she challenged marketers to stop chasing volume and start chasing meaning.

Don’t miss the newest episode of ‘From the Source’ featuring Rebecca Halpern.

Watch now to learn how relevance-driven B2B strategies turn into real conversions.





Rebecca emphasizes that understanding where a buyer is in their journey, whether it's researching, evaluating, or planning is essential to driving meaningful engagement with smart lead qualifications. By combining intentional qualifying questions with behavioral insights and signals, she argues that marketers can better distinguish between passive curiosity and real buying intent.

“The real challenge today isn’t being seen, it’s being relevant by separating curiosity from true buying behavior. Relevance and intent beat volume every time, it doesn’t have to be thousands of leads, just get 100-200 leads of the people you know and who are really showing that real intent by using your tools and partnerships to act on.”

- Rebecca Halpern, Senior Marketing Manager, Integrated Digital Solutions, Conduent

Why Sales and Marketing Alignment Still Breaks B2B Growth

The conversation goes deeper and beyond lead quality, yet tensions in B2B organizations are still widely unresolved. The episode dives into one of the most overlooked drivers of success: internal alignment between sales and marketing. Rebecca draws a clear line between teams that operate with different definitions, mutual expectations, success metrics, and stakeholder investment. When alignment is weak, even the best strategies fall short, no matter how much time, budget, or energy marketing invests.

Her prescription is straightforward, brings stakeholders together before a program launches, defines realistic conversion expectations upfront, and builds trust through transparency rather than inflated numbers chasing vanity metrics.

The dialogue extends into vendor partnerships as well, a topic both Rebecca and Dave address with refreshing candor. From red flags like over-promising vendors who disappear post-contract to the value of partners who proactively surface issues and remain invested in program outcomes, the episode delivers practical criteria every demand generation leader should apply when evaluating external partners.

“ 'From the Source' exists because the B2B marketing space needs more honest conversations from people who are actually doing the work. Rebecca brought that in every insight, from how she thinks about qualifying intent to how she builds trust with internal stakeholders and partners alike. That kind of real-world insight is precisely what this podcast series was built to deliver.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner, Vereigen Media

What High-Performing B2B Teams Expect from Their Partners

One of the episode’s most compelling segments centered on what Rebecca looks for and what she runs from in vendor relationships in B2B marketing. Rather than transactional engagements, she described her ideal partner as someone genuinely curious, willing to deliver honest feedback, and sharing accountability in program outcomes rather than just closing a sale.

Vendors who disappear after contract signing, only resurfacing with a polished recap report, ranked among her biggest red flags.

This philosophy directly mirrors Vereigen Media’s client-first approach. With zero outsourcing, in-house data validation by data experts, and a team of 300+ dedicated professionals that operate as an extension of its client’s marketing organizations.

About "From the Source" Podcast Series

From the Source is Vereigen Media’s podcast series which is designed for B2B marketing and sales leaders across technology, SaaS, IT, media, and enterprise industries. Each episode focuses on real-world experiences, lessons learned, and candid conversations sharing unfiltered insights and strategies that drive measurable results and shape the complex B2B growth landscape.

Don’t miss the insights shaping modern B2B growth.

From now on you can stream the latest podcasts of From the Source series and learn how to separate real buyer intent from noise, align with stakeholders, and build a pipeline that converts.

Watch or listen to the latest podcasts on Vereigen Media website. We are also available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company built on first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing. Supporting marketing and sales leaders globally across small, mid, and large enterprises. Vereigen Media empowers brands with full-funnel visibility, strategic intelligence, and human-verified engagement that drives measurable business outcomes. With proven demand generation solutions supported by in-house 300+ experts and over 110 million continuously validated first-party data, the company helped hundreds of top B2B brands across technology, SaaS, IT, media, finance, cybersecurity, marketing, and other industries.

Vereigen Media helps businesses drive meaningful conversations with the right decision-makers by prioritizing real engagement over vanity metrics to improve conversion outcomes and achieve sustainable growth.

Explore the latest thought leadership, sourced podcasts, and marketing strategies, or to learn how Vereigen Media can power your next demand generation program, connect with the team now.



Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

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