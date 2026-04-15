ASUS Ranks in Clean200 for Fourth Consecutive Year- Fostering Corporate Sustainable Resilience Through the Circular Economy

KEY POINTS

Global Recognition : ASUS is named in Clean200 for four consecutive years and is named one of the Top 50 Sustainable Companies in Asia

: ASUS is named in Clean200 for four consecutive years and is named one of the Top 50 Sustainable Companies in Asia Ecolabeling & Recycled Materials : ASUS leads the industry in early adoption of EPEAT and TCO standards while increasing recycled materials in products

: ASUS leads the industry in early adoption of EPEAT and TCO standards while increasing recycled materials in products Green Transition: ASUS is currently at 55% renewable energy globally, targeting 85% by 2027, with a focus on low-carbon materials





TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced it has secured a place in the 2026 Clean200 Corporate Knights' annual sustainability index. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has been included on this prestigious list, which evaluates companies based on 'clean revenue' generated by environmentally friendly product design and services. The company's continued inclusion demonstrates that its sustainability-driven offerings are recognized by both market demand and global sustainability experts.

Earlier this year, ASUS was listed among the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, another Corporate Knights benchmark that further validates its exceptional performance in sustainability development.

ASUS was also honored as one of the Top 50 Sustainable Companies in Asia, part of Corporate Knights’ Asia Pacific 50 ranking. This cross-industry recognition underscores the company’s leadership in the region’s accelerating green transformation and further demonstrates that its strategy of integrating sustainability into its core operations continues to deliver strong, measurable results.

Together, these recognitions reinforce the position of ASUS as a global sustainability leader and reflect its ongoing progress toward a low-carbon future, driven by responsible product innovation, operational transformation, and long-term climate commitments.

As expectations for corporate sustainability become increasingly rigorous, strong environmental performance has become a critical indicator of business resilience and long-term competitiveness.

Driving Green Innovation Through Circular Design and International Ecolabels

ASUS continues to lead the industry in the early adoption of EPEAT 2.0, TCO Gen 10, and other internationally recognized ecolabels. The company’s commitment to circular economy principles remains central to its product strategy.

A standout example is the ExpertBook P3 (PM3406/PM3606) business laptop, which applies circular design across its entire material framework. In addition to the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, the model incorporates:

Recycled steel

Recycled aluminum

Recycled rare-earth elements

By replacing virgin materials with environmentally friendly materials, ASUS reduces extraction and showcases strong capabilities in eco-friendly materials engineering and supply chain integration. This approach sets a new benchmark for green product design within the industry.

Accelerating Renewable Energy Adoption Across Global Operations

Beyond product innovation, ASUS is advancing its environmental commitments through a robust energy transition plan. As of 2025, 55% of the energy used across the company's global operational sites is sourced from renewable power. ASUS aims to increase this figure to 85% by 2027, marking steady progress toward its long-term net-zero objectives.

To strengthen energy resilience and diversity, ASUS has begun evaluating the commercial readiness of emerging renewable technologies, including wind power and solar photovoltaics, to broaden the mix of clean electricity used across its operations.

Looking ahead, ASUS will continue to make the circular economy a central focus of its sustainability strategy. The company will invest in developing low-carbon, safer, and environmentally friendly materials while advancing resource recycling and reuse. Through comprehensive green design, ASUS aims to deliver products with greater environmental value and further strengthen its global green competitiveness.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3406): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-p3-pm3406/

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (PM3606): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-p3-pm3606/

Sustaining an Incredible Future: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/sustainability-environment/

ASUS Digital Product Passport (DPP): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/services/asus-digital-product-passport/

ASUS ESG: https://esg.asus.com/en

ASUS Climate Action: https://esg.asus.com/en/climate-action

ASUS Circular Economy: https://esg.asus.com/en/circular-economy

ASUS Responsible Manufacturing: https://esg.asus.com/en/responsible-manufacturing

ASUS Innovation and Value Creation: https://esg.asus.com/en/innovation-and-value-creation

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfbe846d-c94f-46e2-8591-9cab454841d1