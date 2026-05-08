ASUS Zenbook A14 Launches in Canada: Less Weight, More Freedom

KEY POINTS

Next-gen AI performance: Unstoppable power with 18-core Snapdragon ® X2 Elite CPU, next-gen GPU, and up to 80 TOPS NPU for accelerated on-device AI

Unstoppable power with 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite CPU, next-gen GPU, and up to 80 TOPS NPU for accelerated on-device AI Compact, durable and lightweight: Remarkably lightweight sub-1kg chassis constructed from durable and tactile Ceraluminum ™

Remarkably lightweight sub-1kg chassis constructed from durable and tactile Ceraluminum True multi-working-day mobility: 33+ hours of battery life with 100W fast charging for uninterrupted productivity anywhere





TORONTO, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the new Zenbook A14 (UX3407), a next-generation ultraportable AI laptop that blends commanding performance with featherweight mobility, is now available in Canada on the ASUS Store and Best Buy. Powered by the latest 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite processor with pro-level graphics, and an 80 TOPS NPU, Zenbook A14 delivers advanced AI computing in a compact 990g form factor designed for serious productivity on the move.

Zenbook A14 continues the Zenbook tradition of innovation in design and engineering. Built from Ceraluminum™, a proprietary material with remarkable durability and resistance to scratches, wear, and smudges, the laptop combines structural strength with an elegant and tactile finish.

Zenbook A14 embodies our philosophy of "see more, carry less", illustrating our focus on creating powerful yet practical devices for modern professionals and commuters. With more than 33 hours1 of unplugged operation and fast charging to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes, this remarkably lightweight device represents a new benchmark for mobile performance — a powerhouse AI laptop designed for those who demand uncompromising productivity, with no need to carry a power adapter.

Next-gen AI performance

Zenbook A14 unleashes the full capabilities of the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform, combining 18 CPU cores, a powerful next-gen GPU, and an 80 TOPS NPU to accelerate demanding AI-assisted workflows directly on the device. It delivers robust sustained performance without compromising efficiency.

From creative editing and real-time rendering to complex multitasking and AI-powered productivity, Zenbook A14 maintains smooth, stable performance throughout the day. Ultrafast LPDDRX5x 9600MT/s memory keeps operations fluid and responsive, even under heavy workloads.

Compact, immersive and lightweight

Despite its ultralight 990g chassis, Zenbook A14 features up to an immersive FHD ASUS Lumina OLED 14-inch display with rich color accuracy and deep blacks. Its slim design and premium materials make it a perfect companion for users who want powerful capability without added bulk.

Ceraluminum is an advanced anti-wear, anti-scratch, and smudge-resistant material, ensuring that Zenbook A14 can withstand the rigors of daily mobility while maintaining its pristine appearance for longer. Complemented by a comprehensive array of full-size I/O ports and dual linear speakers, it offers immersive Dolby Atmos® audio and full connectivity for work or entertainment anywhere.

With immersive audio, intuitive ergonomics, and thoughtfully arranged I/O, Zenbook A14 provides a complete premium experience in a highly portable form factor.

True multi-working-day battery

Designed for extended mobility, Zenbook A14 delivers more than 33 hours of battery life, ensuring dependable performance throughout long flights, commutes, and multiple workdays. There's no performance loss when running unplugged, and when power runs low, 100W fast charging minimizes downtime so users can stay productive wherever they go.

Balancing efficiency, endurance, and performance, Zenbook A14 offers an uncompromised multi-working-day AI laptop experience that adapts seamlessly to fast-paced modern lifestyles.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 2

The new 2026 ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407) is now available in Canada on the ASUS Store and Best Buy at C$2,399 MSRP.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA)

Config Number 90NB1712-M00BY0 Model Name UX3407NA-BS93-CB Year 2026 Operating System Windows 11 Home Material Magnesium Aluminum (Ceraluminum) Color Iceland Gray Display 14.0-inch, WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, non-touch screen, 0.2ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, 600nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, glossy finish Screen-to-body ratio 90%

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Integrated GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Neural Processor Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Onboard memory 16GB LPDDR5X on board Front-facing camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2

Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Power TYPE-C, 100W AC Ultra Mini Adapter, Output 20V DC, 5A, 100W Battery 70WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Weight (with Battery) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimension (W x H x D) 31.07 x 21.39 x 1.34 ~ 1.59 cm (12.23" x 8.42" x 0.53" ~ 0.63") MSRP C$2,399 Where to buy ASUS Store

Best Buy Availability May 8, 2026



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook A14: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a14-ux3407/

ASUS Zenbook A14 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/zenbook-a14-ux3407-copilot-pc.html

ASUS Zenbook A14 Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/product/asus-zenbook-a14-14-oled-laptop-iceland-grey-snapdragon-x2-elite-16gb-ram-512gb-ssd-windows-11-home/19826849

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Lumina OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS Zenbook: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/

ASUS Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS Ceraluminum: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/ceraluminum-by-asus-impresses-at-london-design-festival/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 ASUS tested Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA) in November 2025 with 1080 video playback. Testing scenario: Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA), WiFi off, backlight off, brightness 150 cd/m2. Battery life varies with use and settings.

2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1685cd3-ec5b-455e-94e4-a868bd70770c