ASUS Zenbook A16 Launches in Canada: More Screen, Less Weight

KEY POINTS

Extreme performance for effortless multitasking : 18-core Snapdragon ® X2 Elite Extreme processor with 80 TOPS NPU and pro-level graphics

18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor with 80 TOPS NPU and pro-level graphics See more, hear more, carry less: 16" ASUS Lumina OLED display, six-speaker audio in a 1.2kg Ceraluminum ™ chassis that's lighter than some 14" laptops

16" ASUS Lumina OLED display, six-speaker audio in a 1.2kg Ceraluminum chassis that's lighter than some 14" laptops Go light, stay powered: Over 21 hours battery life for an unmatched combination of screen size, weight and performance





TORONTO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the Zenbook A16 (UX3607), a premium laptop that combines ultraportability with uncompromising performance, is now available in Canada through the ASUS Store. It's the fastest-ever Snapdragon®-powered laptop, featuring the latest 18-core Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme processor, pro-level graphics and an 80 TOPS NPU, all packed into a lightweight 1.2kg1 chassis. Zenbook A16 delivers desktop-level performance in an exceptionally slim and mobile form factor.

The new Zenbook A16 continues the Zenbook tradition of innovation in design and engineering. Built from Ceraluminum™, a proprietary material with remarkable durability and resistance to scratches, wear, and smudges, the laptop combines structural strength with an elegant and tactile finish. Despite its expansive 16-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display, the laptop is lighter than many 14-inch models.

Zenbook A16 embodies our philosophy of "see more, carry less", illustrating our focus on creating powerful yet practical devices for modern professionals and commuters. It represents a new benchmark for mobile performance — a powerhouse AI laptop designed for those who demand uncompromising productivity, immersive 3K OLED visuals, and all-day unplugged operation in a remarkably lightweight device.

Extreme performance for effortless multitasking

Power meets precision with Zenbook A16’s Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor, combining 18 cores and 80 TOPS NPU performance to unlock the next era of AI-enhanced computing. This chip brings a remarkable leap in CPU and GPU performance while optimizing for superior battery efficiency. The next-level GPU performance enables all-new use cases in a thin-and-light design. Users can now perform media editing and rendering tasks easier than ever, and enjoy gaming performance that's comparable to a discrete graphics card. Whether running complex creative workloads or handling multiple productivity applications, Zenbook A16 delivers fluid, lag-free performance across every scenario.

The combination of high efficiency and advanced thermal management ensures sustained top-tier performance without overheating or excessive noise. This seamless balance allows Zenbook A16 to adapt effortlessly to any task — making it a true companion for professionals, creators, and students alike.

See more, hear more, carry less

Zenbook A16 redefines lightweight computing without sacrificing screen real estate. Featuring a 16-inch 3K 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display with 1100 nits brightness, it delivers vivid colors, deep blacks, and ultra-smooth visuals that rival desktop experiences. Despite the expansive display, the laptop’s sleek Ceraluminum chassis keeps the weight at a mere 1.2kg — lighter than many 14-inch laptops.

Ceraluminum is an advanced anti-wear, anti-scratch, and smudge-resistant material, ensuring that Zenbook A16 can withstand the rigors of daily mobility while maintaining its pristine appearance for longer. Complemented by a comprehensive array of full-size I/O ports and up to six powerful speakers, it offers immersive Dolby Atmos® audio and full connectivity for work or entertainment anywhere.

Go light, stay powered

Zenbook A16 is designed for all-day unplugged operation. With over 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, it supports extended productivity through long flights, university days, or remote work sessions. The optimized power management of the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor ensures that every watt counts — delivering high performance without compromising longevity.

Whether working, studying, or creating on the go, Zenbook A16 empowers modern lifestyles with unmatched portability and endurance.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING 2

The new 2026 ASUS Zenbook A16 (UX3607) is now available in Canada on the ASUS Store at C$2,799 MSRP.

Detailed specifications and pricing are available below. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS 3

ASUS Zenbook A16

Config No 90NB17W3-M00440 Model Name UX3607OA-BS92T-CB Year 2026

Operating System Windows 11 Home Material Magnesium Aluminum (Ceraluminum) Color Zabriskie Beige Display 16.0-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10, touchscreen, 0.2ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits, 1100nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1

VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 1000, glossy finish Screen-to-body ratio 90%

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme Integrated GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Neural Processor Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU up to 80TOPS Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Onboard memory 48GB LPDDR5X Memory on Package Front-facing camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello Wireless Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2

Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps)

2x USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C with support for display / power delivery (data speed up to 40Gbps)

1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

SD 4.0 card reader Power TYPE-C, 130W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.5A, 130W, Input:100~240V AC, 50/60Hz universal Battery 70WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Weight (with Battery) 1.30 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimension (W x H x D) 35.35 x 24.24 x 1.38 ~ 1.65 cm (13.92" x 9.54" x 0.54" ~ 0.65") MSRP $2,799

Where to buy ASUS Store Availability April 20, 2026



NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook A16: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/asus-zenbook-a16-ux3607/

ASUS Zenbook A16 ASUS Store: https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nb17w3-m00440-asus-zenbook-a16-ux3607-copilot-pc.html

ASUS Homepage: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/

ASUS Lumina Pro OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS Zenbook: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-home/zenbook/

ASUS Copilot+ PC: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/copilot-plus-pc/

ASUS Ceraluminum: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/ceraluminum-by-asus-impresses-at-london-design-festival/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 Product weight may vary by model and configuration. The current Canadian configuration weighs 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs).

2 Prices listed are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) and are subject to change without notice. Actual prices may vary by retailer and region. Product specifications, features, and availability are also subject to change without prior notice.

3 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e795c03-334a-4ff6-aa46-c9c09b469329