Shirofune Launches AI Summary, Delivering Root-Cause Analysis and Strategy Recommendations in One Click

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the award-winning digital advertising automation management platform trusted by over 13,000 accounts worldwide, today announced a new feature called AI Summary that uses generative AI to automatically analyze advertising performance fluctuations and deliver clear, actionable insights in seconds.

AI Summary works along with Shirofune’s proprietary Change Analysis Reports, which break down every performance metric shift with precision. The AI Summary tool enables users to bypass hours interpreting data and crafting strategy recommendations, and lets advertisers and agency teams access a concise, AI-generated narrative that explains what has transpired, why it changed, and what to do next, all with one click.





The Problem: Data Overload, Not Enough Insight

Digital advertising teams are drowning in data. Identifying the root causes of performance shifts, assessing their impact, and formulating a response often requires deep expertise and significant manual effort. For agencies managing dozens of client accounts, this bottleneck directly impacts profitability and client satisfaction.

As campaigns scale and platforms multiply, the volume of performance metrics grows exponentially, but the time available to interpret that data does not.

The Solution: AI-Powered Analysis

Unlike generic AI tools that summarize raw data without context, Shirofune’s AI Summary is built on a foundation of verified, fact-based Change Analysis Reports. Every number is precisely decomposed from actual campaign results, making AI-generated insights more reliable, more reproducible, and immediately actionable.

The full Change Analysis Report remains available alongside the summary, so teams can always verify the evidence behind every recommendation, combining the speed of AI with the transparency that performance marketers demand.





Real-World Use Cases

For In-House Marketing Teams & Brands

Instant root-cause analysis : Shirofune’s AI summary allows teams to understand why a monthly CPA spiked or why yesterday’s conversions surged, and act on it immediately.

: Shirofune’s AI summary allows teams to understand why a monthly CPA spiked or why yesterday’s conversions surged, and act on it immediately. Strategy validation: AI Summary allows teams to use AI-generated recommendations as a second opinion to validate optimization strategy and catch blind spots.





For Agencies & Media Buyers

One-click client reporting: AI Summary allows agencies to generate daily, weekly, or monthly performance narratives instantly, eliminating the manual pipeline of data aggregation, analysis, and write-up.

AI Summary allows agencies to generate daily, weekly, or monthly performance narratives instantly, eliminating the manual pipeline of data aggregation, analysis, and write-up. Rapid client response: When clients ask why performance dipped last week, agency executives are able to get a complete answer with AI summary, in addition to recommended actions – but in seconds instead of hours.





Building the Future of Autonomous Ad Operations

“We’re at an inflection point where generative AI is fundamentally reshaping how software delivers value,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, CEO and founder of Shirofune. “With AI Summary, we’re fusing the flexibility and intelligence of generative AI with Shirofune’s core strengths in accuracy and reproducibility. Our goal is to automate the entire ad operations workflow, from budget optimization to analysis to strategy, so teams can focus on growth, not grunt work.”

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and performance of major digital advertising channels. Designed to simplify complex ad operations through intelligent automation, Shirofune empowers advertisers to focus on strategy while achieving consistent, scalable results. Over 13,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns have been managed through Shirofune, which is the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. In April 2025, CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi was awarded the GOLD — Marketing Technology Innovator of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as well as the AdWeek TechStack Award.

Media Contact:

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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