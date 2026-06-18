Shirofune Integrates with Triple Whale to Automate Attribution-Driven Ad Optimization Across Meta, Google, and other Platforms

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune, the award-winning digital advertising automation management platform trusted by over 13,000 accounts worldwide, today announced its integration with Triple Whale , the leading ecommerce attribution and analytics platform trusted by thousands of direct-to-consumer brands. The integration enables Shirofune to automatically incorporate Triple Whale's third-party attribution data in real time, helping to adjust budgets, bids, and pacing across Meta, Google, and other platforms.

Triple Whale: The Independent Source of Truth in Ecommerce Advertising

The Shirofune and Triple Whale integration turns attribution insights into faster, more actionable campaign optimization decisions. Triple Whale combines its proprietary Triple Pixel with multi-touch attribution models, marketing mix modeling (MMM), and incrementality testing to help marketers better understand performance across channels. Its Compass platform unifies cross-channel visibility, first-party customer data, and AI-powered spend recommendations to provide a more complete view of the customer journey and marketing performance across the full funnel.

Shirofune is built on a core principle: advertising optimization should be driven by actual business outcomes, not just platform-reported metrics. The integration with Triple Whale makes that possible. When connected to Triple Whale’s attribution data, including ROAS, CPA, and LTV, performance insights segmented by channel, funnel stage, and customer type flow continuously into Shirofune. Shirofune’s AI engine then uses that data to automatically:

Reallocate budgets across Meta, Google, and other platforms based on what Triple Whale identifies as actually driving revenue

across Meta, Google, and other platforms based on what Triple Whale identifies as actually driving revenue Adjust bids in real time at the keyword and ad set level, across hundreds of campaigns simultaneously

at the keyword and ad set level, across hundreds of campaigns simultaneously Pace spend intelligently against monthly targets, accelerating when underperforming and pulling back when goals are met

against monthly targets, accelerating when underperforming and pulling back when goals are met Segment by customer value, such as new vs. returning

“E-Commerce marketers often face challenges trying to unify digital advertising metrics across multiple channels,” said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. “Each platform reports performance through its own attribution model, resulting in overlapping conversion claims, siloed metrics, and sometimes conflicting data. The result is a fragmented view of performance that can make it difficult to determine which campaigns, channels, and touchpoints are truly driving revenue. The combination of Shirofune with Triple Whale improves on that and helps brands have a single, independent source of truth to help determine where revenue is coming from, whether it be Meta, Google, or TikTok.”

Proven in Practice: Crio Bru Achieves 147% ROAS Growth with Shirofune and Triple Whale

Crio Bru, a U.S.-based ecommerce brand selling brewed cacao as a coffee alternative, deployed Shirofune with Triple Whale and achieved results that demonstrate the full potential of data-driven automation.

Crio Bru has a small in-house marketing team of four and manages campaigns across Meta, Google, and other platforms entirely without agency support. As operations scaled, manually managing hundreds of keyword bids and reallocating spend across channels became unsustainable.

After integrating Shirofune and Triple Whale, Crio Bru established Triple Whale as its primary attribution source, enabling Shirofune to automate campaign execution and optimization based on that data. As a result, the integration eliminated Crio Bru’s reliance on external sources, replacing manual budget allocation across campaigns and keyword bid adjustments across hundreds of terms with fully automated, real-time optimization. This also enabled funnel-based budget segmentation, with separate ROAS targets, attribution models, and pacing logic for top-of-funnel acquisition, mid-funnel engagement, and bottom-of-funnel conversion, all governed automatically.

Beyond operational efficiency, the integration brought strategic clarity. By anchoring all optimization to a single primary metric within Triple Whale, Crio Bru moved from fragmented, conflicting attribution signals to a unified performance benchmark and used it as the foundation for long-term LTV-driven growth.

The results included:

147% increase in ROAS across channels

across channels 931% ROAS on bottom-of-funnel campaigns

on bottom-of-funnel campaigns 47% reduction in monthly ad operations time (from 36 hours to 19 hours)

in monthly ad operations time (from 36 hours to 19 hours) 500% increase in customer lifetime value (LTV)

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management platform that maximizes the efficiency and performance of major digital advertising channels. Designed to simplify complex ad operations through intelligent automation, Shirofune empowers advertisers to focus on strategy while achieving consistent, scalable results. Over 13,000 accounts and 300,000 active campaigns have been managed through Shirofune, which is the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. In April 2025, CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi was awarded the GOLD — Marketing Technology Innovator of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), as well as the AdWeek TechStack Award.

Media Contact:

Michele Nachum

Firecracker PR

michele@firecrackerpr.com